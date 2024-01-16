5 ways in which GTA 6 could become a true successor of GTA 4

GTA 6 is due to come out in 2025, and there's a lot the developer could learn from its predecessors. Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise is highly acclaimed and for good reasons, with each of the mainline titles being quite successful by their own right. Grand Theft Auto 4, the first HD Universe entry released in 2008, was quite revolutionary and paved the way for future titles in the series.

Its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 5, followed in its footsteps with a lot of improvements. However, it also proved to be a downgrade in a few other aspects. With the next Grand Theft Auto title, Rockstar should take a step back and consider what made GTA 4 so beloved among the community.

With that in mind, here's what they can do to make the upcoming game a true successor to Grand Theft Auto 4.

5 ways GTA 6 could evolve into a true GTA 4 successor

1) Gunplay

The gunplay in Grand Theft Auto 4 was the first major step that Rockstar took to bring the series into the next generation. Weapons have more impact, sound more realistic, and have a more pronounced effect on NPCs. The animations are greatly improved too, and reloading feels much more realistic than in past games. Most importantly, the bullet and projectile physics are much more advanced.

Explosives don't just erupt into a visual fireball effect; they have a real force that knocks everything down. RPG projectiles will bounce off the ground if fired from a low angle. Rockstar followed this realistic gunplay in Max Payne 3 as well. The weapons in GTA 5, in comparison, felt less impactful, and the weapon sounds aren't realistic at all. This is why, for the best results, the next game should utilize the gunplay of Grand Theft Auto 4.

2) Melee combat

Melee combat is another aspect that feels greatly improved in GTA 4. It feels simple yet intuitive as players can make use of blocking, combos, and multiple types of attacks. Despite having a similar combat mechanic, melee combat in Grand Theft Auto 5 feels much worse. NPCs don't fight back as well, and they go down pretty easily.

The clunky melee combat needs to be improved greatly and brought back to the standard of Grand Theft Auto 4. This could allow for fight clubs like in The Ballad of Gay Tony, a feature made possible by the realistic fighting system. This would even allow them to implement different fighting styles like in San Andreas.

3) Ragdoll

Many players believe that Grand Theft Auto 4 has the best ragdoll physics in the GTA franchise. Its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 5, on the other hand, felt much inferior in comparison. In Grand Theft Auto 4, NPCs would try and avoid vehicles, and would also react to bullets hitting them.

In its sequel, however, NPCs go limp whenever they get hit, whether by a bullet, a melee attack, or by a vehicle. This is why many players prefer to install an improved ragdoll mod when playing the game. This system was much more improved in RDR2, so it shouldn't be an issue for Rockstar to fix it in GTA 6.

4) Driving

The driving physics in Grand Theft Auto 4 has divided fans ever since the game's release. Some praise the realistic handling, which makes them be mindful of their speed and take turns more carefully. Others complain that the cars feel floaty, and that it doesn't allow for the arcadey recklessness of the 3D Universe titles.

If GTA 6 were to be a true successor to GTA 4, it should adapt this realistic handling. It would make racing much more challenging, and players would learn to rely on their braking skills far often. On the other hand, it could also go for a middle ground, much like in Grand Theft Auto 5.

5) Story

The story is a major selling point in a Grand Theft Auto title, and this should also be the case with the upcoming game. It's been revealed that the central plot revolves around Jason and Lucia, a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired protagonist duo. What's not been revealed is how this story will play out.

Many believe that it might have a dark and gritty undertone like in Grand Theft Auto 4. This would undoubtedly have a significant impact on players, as the story in GTA 4 left a more lasting impression than any other title. In comparison, Grand Theft Auto 5's wacky and inconsistent storyline felt less engaging.

