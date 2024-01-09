GTA 6 fans want Rockstar to bring back realistic ragdoll physics and car damage

Since GTA 6 is supposed to roll out in 2025 and has been under development for quite some time, fans want to see realistic ragdoll physics in it. This has been a major demand ever since Rockstar Games announced the title's active development.

Fans are quite disappointed with the general ragdoll and car-damage mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 5. While it is not bad, the previous titles implemented them in a better and more realistic manner. Both Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are prime examples of using the game engine to achieve realism in these departments.

Naturally, the Grand Theft Auto community wants to see the developers improve them in the upcoming title.

Fans want GTA 6 to have realistic ragdoll physics and car damage system

Among the various big changes that GTA 6 is expected to have, fans want realistic ragdoll physics and car damage. This was one of the main things they missed in Grand Theft Auto 5 when it rolled out way back in 2013. They were mainly shocked because the previous title, Grand Theft Auto 4, successfully implemented the material.

On top of that, Rockstar Games has showcased its prowess in using realistic physics in Red Dead Redemption 2. It is one of the most advanced games by the studio, and fans wish to see some of the best features from RDR 2 in GTA 6.

Below are some comments from the players regarding the ragdoll physics and realistic car damage system.

There are several reasons why fans consider GTA 4 to be one of the most realistic titles in the series. It has amazing physics, features, and gameplay mechanics that set it apart from others. This is also the case with RDR 2, which was a massive improvement over every other game that Rockstar has produced.

Hopefully, things will only get further enhanced and polished in Grand Theft Auto 6. The leaked gameplay footage did showcase great car damage and ragdoll physics, which has given the fans some hope.

In other news, the Florida Joker has once again released a video threatening Rockstar Games to pay him a huge sum of money. The community is, at this point, getting tired of his character.

