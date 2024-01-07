GTA 6 fans want Max Payne 3 gunplay to return

GTA 6 is a year away from its official release, and fans have been speculating about the features it's going to have. Some want Rockstar to implement certain elements from their past GTA titles and even their other games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3. The latter, which came out in 2012, a year before Grand Theft Auto 5, was praised for its realistic combat, and it holds up even to this day.

However, Rockstar has also made huge advances in combat since then, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being the next major game focused on intense and realistic gunfights. Nevertheless, with its modern setting, Max Payne 3 makes more sense as an inspiration for GTA 6 when it comes to combat, and here's what fans think about it.

Fans want GTA 6 to implement Max Payne 3's combat

Expand Tweet

In the above post on X (formerly Twitter), a GTA 6 fan page suggested that the upcoming game should use the gunplay from Max Payne 3 and the ragdoll physics from Grand Theft Auto 4. Many others also agreed, with some adding that it would enhance the experience.

Expand Tweet

Another fan added that in addition to the gunplay from Max Payne 3 and the ragdoll from Grand Theft Auto 4, the next Grand Theft Auto title should also implement the martial arts feature from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and the graphics from Red Dead Redemption 2.

In San Andreas, players could learn from several different fighting styles at various gyms across the game world. Meanwhile, RDR2 is considered one of the most visually impressive video games in recent times and is the best-looking Rockstar game to date.

Expand Tweet

Many believe the gunplay in Grand Theft Auto 5 felt lacking compared to its predecessors. In fact, when the game was about to release, fans expected the combat to feel like Max Payne 3, which had just come out the previous year and impressed everyone with how detailed it was.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, this was not the case in Grand Theft Auto 5, and the shootouts felt a bit less impactful in comparison. However, the game did introduce the iconic Bullet Time feature from the Max Payne series as a special ability for Michael.

In November 2023, Synth Potato, a popular Grand Theft Auto community member, also posted about Max Payne 3's combat and suggested that Rockstar should use it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Expand Tweet

According to the 2022 GTA 6 gameplay leaks, Rockstar might be using some aspects from Max Payne 3 and RDR2, at least in terms of realism. The leaked footage showed that players will be carrying a limited amount of weapons, which is a feature in both these games.

In other news, Rockstar has once again been threatened by the notorious Florida Joker, who now claims that he will work with the GTA 6 leaker.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to implement the gunplay from Max Payne 3? Yes, absolutely No 0 votes