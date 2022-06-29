5 ways in which GTA Online can stop griefing

Joining a server with a griefer on it is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to a GTA Online player. Regrettably, GTA Online servers are frequently overrun by them.

For those who are unaware, a griefer in GTA Online is a player who intentionally impedes other players' progress or persistently trolls them.

Over the years, the GTA Online community has developed many methods to stop these griefers from ruining their gaming experience, but now, it is high time for Rockstar Games themselves to implement some new rules and regulations to curb the griefer populace.

This article will try to recommend some features that they can add to stop griefers in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

5 things GTA Online can do to stop griefers

5) More things to do in Passive mode

Passive mode is probably one of the most popular methods for dealing with griefers. When players activate this mode, they essentially become immortal and no other player can harm them.

This mode sounds like the best method for dealing with griefers, but the problem is that players cannot carry out many tasks and activities when they are in this mode, and are severely limited.

Rockstar Games can improve upon this passive mode so that players are atleast able to do other activities while being in passive mode, as currently it is pretty useless if the only thing it provides players with is invincibility.

4) Better ways of identifying griefers

There should be a better way to identify potential griefers in a GTA Online session. This can be done if Rockstar Games introduces some kind of griefer tags on players who have been reported before for bad behavior before.

This way, other players will be more aware of whom to avoid, and will also know how many griefers there are in a given session.

3) Blocked players joining sessions of players who blocked them

Even though players are able to block griefers from sending them messages, they can still join the former's sessions. Rockstar Games has reiterated several times that when someone is blocked, they cannot join the session of the player who blocked them.

But many times these griefers find different ways to join those sessions, and they might do it either by finding a mutual friend or using a separate account. Rockstar Games should thus introduce stricter methods when it comes to blocking other players.

2) Better Rockstar Games support

Even though this might be asking for too much, Rockstar Games can start a new branch of Rockstar Games support that specifically focuses on griefing issues in GTA Online (if there isn't one already). It is true that GTA Online has various other problems, but because of the high population of griefers is really hard not to give them the priority.

With an entire branch of Rockstar Games support who specifically focus on griefer issues, it can be useful for players who are constantly getting harassed by them and want their complaints to be heard. Moreover, having a team of developers who only look at griefer-related problems might help in solving them faster.

1) Nerfing Oppressor MK II

At this point, Oppressor MK11 has become a symbol of griefing in GTA Online, and many players are annoyed by how overpowered and unfair this vehicle is. Because of this, it is constantly used by griefers to troll other players and destroy their progress.

It is hard to deny the usefulness of Opressor MKII in Grand Theft Auto Online, but it needs to be nerfed in order to stop these griefers from using them.

