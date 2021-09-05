5 ways to make your GTA RP sessions more enjoyable

There are several ways to make a GTA RP session much more enjoyable.

GTA RP is one of the most popular games out there. For its fans, NoPixel practically defines the genre. However, there are thousands of GTA RP servers out there, which means ample ways for players to enjoy it.

It's vital to understand that GTA RP isn't for everybody. It might be a popular experience, but it doesn't mean that players should force themselves to like it. If one can't find fun in it no matter how hard they try, they should try playing a different game.

Five ways to make GTA RP more fun for yourself

5) Don't metagame

What the player knows and what their character knows are two completely different things. Most players metagame at some point when they're playing GTA RP (especially if they have never roleplayed before). Hence, they might not even be aware of it in the first place.

Although many original characters are often an extension of the player themselves, they don't have to know everything that the player knows. Most characters aren't omniscient, so gamers should remember that.

Plus, it isn't that fun always knowing everything and what to do at any given moment.

4) Make new friends

GTA RP is a multiplayer experience. If the player only makes enemies and sticks to themselves, then it's inevitable that they will find the game boring. One can make friends in a GTA RP session the same way they would make friends with somebody in another online game.

Popular GTA RP features like heists can necessitate having somebody else to rely on. If the player only plays solo all the time, then GTA RP will lose its luster quickly.

3) Don't take everything too seriously

This reason is especially crucial to GTA RP servers where roleplaying is light, and the rules are laxer. There is no need to take everything so seriously, as it's unlikely that the player is a visionary creating the next feature film.

Instead, they should have fun with what is presented before them. GTA RP is often silly, especially given the types of players it attracts. Naturally, a player is going to have more fun if they're not taking it too seriously.

2) Try out different scenarios

The idea of GTA RP is to roleplay (RP stands for roleplay). Hence, a player shouldn't only act as themselves. That can get boring quickly, especially since the player is playing as themselves for practically their whole life.

It's not hard to think of a different background for one's character. It can be literally anything, and it can work as long as the player is committed to the persona. The player isn't only required to play as one character, either.

Some popular streamers have multiple characters that they play as, so nothing is stopping the average person from doing the same.

1) Play on different servers

Some servers on FiveM (Image via FiveM)

There are thousands of GTA RP servers that a player can check out at any given moment. Remember, different GTA RP servers possess different rulesets. If the player is bored with how strict a server can be, they should check out a more relaxed server.

Likewise, the opposite can be true. It should be noted that the player doesn't only have to choose servers based on their rules. Sometimes, a server might offer some new, unique features that make it seem more enjoyable to play.

There are also countless GTA RP servers dedicated to various languages. Hence, a player doesn't have to feel obligated to only play on an English server if they speak another language.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

