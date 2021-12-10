5 ways in which GTA Online: The Contract DLC could affect the game

While the announcement of the latest update for GTA Online has raised excitement, several questions have also popped up. Fans are curious to know what the release of The Contract means for the future of the game.

With Rockstar Games preparing for the next-gen release of GTA Online, followers are curious to know what direction it will be headed. The title is so lucrative that the developer has almost abandoned their other multiplayer game, Red Dead Online.

Hence, GTA Online will likely remain their primary focus for a few more years.

How will The Contract update change GTA Online?

5) New weaponry and vehicles guaranteed

Almost every other update brings about new and unique weapons and vehicles. As such, this is the very least that GTA Online users can expect from an update.

The Contract comes with at least two new weapons and several vehicles, some of which Rockstar has shown glimpses of.

4) Periodic music releases

GTA Online has often collaborated with musicians to feature their music in the game in a clever way to incorporate the storyline with it. The Contract features Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh's second appearance in the title, and it might not be their last.

With each update that features a musician, Rockstar adds these artists' exclusive music to the game through the in-game radio stations. Sometimes, they may even add a new radio station to accommodate the new music. This is also what they're doing with The Contract.

3) New properties and buildings with every update

Since Los Santos Tuners, Rockstar seems to be bringing in new properties with each update. This time, The Contract DLC is introducing the Agency as a purchasable property.

It is the same business where the story missions of the update take place, and it also provides access to side missions. GTA Online appears to be following a pattern when it comes to properties, as Los Santos Tuners offered something quite similar — the Auto Shop.

2) At least two updates every year

There is no guarantee that Rockstar will maintain a particular number of updates per year. However, since 2019, the current trend of two DLCs a year has continued, and it might also be the case next year.

1) Return of story characters

The best aspect of The Contract is the appearance of Franklin Clinton in the game. Trevor was the only protagonist of GTA 5 to feature in the online variant, and Franklin's inclusion has given hope to fans who wish to see Michael with the next update.

