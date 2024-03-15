5 weaponized vehicles that GTA 6 should have

Rockstar hasn't revealed if GTA 6 will have any weaponized vehicles or not. Although weaponized vehicles have long been a source of contention in GTA Online, many players claimed that they should not have been included. This is because they ruin the balance of the game and change its tone completely. GTA Online feels more like a sci-fi film than a grounded thriller, in contrast to the other games in the series.

However, not all weaponized vehicles are that out of place. Some of them, like the James Bond-inspired cars or the militarized vehicles, offer a small distraction but without ruining the overall ambience of the game. With that in mind, here are some weaponized vehicles from GTA Online that should also be reintroduced to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 weaponized vehicles that should make their way to GTA 6

1) Dewbauchee JB 700W

This weaponized vehicle is based on one of the most iconic James Bond cars — the Aston Martin DB5. The unique features of this vehicle are also quite subtle and not too over-the-top or outlandish like some of the futuristic vehicles in GTA Online. The JB 700W can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns that pop up from the front fenders.

There's also a proximity mine option, and the mine choices include a Slick Mine or just spikes. Rockstar should consider adding a JB 700W to GTA 6 over any of the unbelievable technology that GTA Online currently has. The only issue with this vehicle is the handling, as it has a tendency to oversteer, which can be improved in the next game.

2) Karin Technical

The Karin Technical is based on a well-known practice among armed combatants around the world — converting a Toyota Hilux truck into an improvised fighting vehicle. All it takes to accomplish this is to add a turret to the truck's bed, and Rockstar has done just that with the Technical in Grand Theft Auto Online.

As such, the Technical would be a perfect fit for militias and other militarized gangs in GTA 6. This weaponized vehicle would feel the least out of place in the upcoming game, right after military vehicles.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Patriot has been there in almost every Grand Theft Auto title since GTA 3, and it has resembled a military Humvee in the 3D Universe games. The Patriot Mil-Spec is the only variant of the Patriot in the HD Universe that is remotely similar to the Humvee, as it comes with machine guns, armor plating, and a slant back option.

GTA 6 should have a turreted military Humvee from the get go. However, since weaponized vehicles with front-facing machine guns are extremely useful for solo players, the Mil-Spec should also make a comeback.

4) Ocelot Stromberg

The Stromberg is undoubtably the most 'futuristic' sci-fi vehicle on this list, but it feels quite grounded when compared to something like the Oppressor Mk 2. It's another James Bond vehicle, based on a custom Lotus Esprit called the "Wet Nellie," taken from the 1977 Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. The iconic boxy retro design makes it stand out from most other weaponized vehicles.

The Stromberg is equipped with two front-facing machine guns and four missile launchers that make it competent at defending itself from any threats. As a submarine car, it also comes with two torpedo launchers for underwater combat. Hopefully, the GTA 6 trailer 2 sheds some light on whether we'll be getting such Bond-esque cars or not.

5) Bravado Half-track

The Half-track, as its name suggests, is a military truck that's heavily based on the M3 Half-track. It's one of the most heavily armored weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, as it can take up to 27 Homing Missiles, and it also comes with one of, if not the most, devastating turrets in the game. There's also a glitch that makes the windshield completely bulletproof.

The best feature of the vehicle is the turret, although the fact that it's a WW2 half-track is reason enough to want to buy it. The Bravado Half-track deserves to find a place in GTA 6 as it's one of the most realistic vehicles on this list. On top of that, it's fun to ride and use, especially when you have a friend with you. This could also be useful in Story Mode with the two GTA 6 protagonists.

