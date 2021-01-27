5 weapons that every GTA Online player should own right from the start

If a GTA Online player wants to start off right, some weapons are essential to their success.

GTA Online players would be powerless without weapons. This statement is especially true for beginners with nothing to their name.

Beginners tend not to have much in the way of money-making, so they cannot rely on weaponized vehicles being handed to them, often leaving them to be defenseless against the harsh world of GTA Online.

Fortunately, there are a good number of weapons available for them to purchase at the start. Unsurprisingly, this list will be full of DLC weapons, as a good majority of them are unlocked at Rank 1. For clarification purposes, this list will only include weapons available at Rank 1.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

5 weapons that every player should own from the beginning in GTA Online

#5 - Pistol .50

Pistols are often seen as underpowered weapons within the GTA series. However, the Pistol .50 is the perfect beginner weapon in GTA Online. It only costs $3,900 and should help beginners with less money in GTA Online.

The weapon is more useful than the ordinary Pistol, with an impressive damage per shot (in exchange for less accuracy). It should act as a mini-shotgun for beginners early on, at least until they get a better weapon and earn more money.

#4 - Marksman Rifle

Beginners may lack the mechanical skill to use rifles correctly, but the Marksman Rifle is still worthy of any GTA Online player's consideration. Its scope isn't as impressive as later options, but it should still suffice as a beginner's rifle in GTA Online (and it only costs $15,750). The weapon also features a high rate of fire, which should help players in missions.

#3 - Heavy Shotgun

Beginners love shotguns. They tend to lack the mechanical skill to shoot from afar, having a weapon consistently deal 117 damage at default.

Two things help the Heavy Shotgun stand out. First, it's the only shotgun available to beginners (and it only costs $13,550). Second, it shoots slugs and not pellets, meaning that it's better than other shotguns at a distance (as the default will always deal 117 damage).

#2 - Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is easily one of the most destructive weapons in GTA Online. If beginners can acquire it early on, it's easily the number one purchase for the end-game.

The main reason it's number two is for two reasons. First, it's pretty expensive at $75,000 (plus ammo). Second, it's not necessarily the best weapon for grinding, as the next weapon should help beginners more early on.

#1 - Special Carbine

Assault rifles should feel comfortable for most players, as the assault rifles in GTA Online feel quite similar to assault rifles in other popular games.

The Special Carbine is the most noteworthy assault rifle available at Rank 1. It's powerful, accurate, and it only costs $14,750 (plus ammo), so it has all of the benchmarks of a highly useful weapon in the beginning.