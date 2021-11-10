5 weapons from GTA 3 that will be fun to use in the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA 3, one of the most raved-about games of all time, had a number of exceptionally devastating weapons.

These weapons, as lethal as they were in nature, would make for incredibly fun additions to the GTA Trilogy.

This article talks about five GTA 3 weapons that players shouldn't miss out on in the GTA Trilogy.

Top 5 GTA 3 weapons that players should try out in the remastered trilogy

5) Molotov cocktails

GTA 3 boasted a number of mind-blowing weapons back in the day but the likes of the Molotov Cocktails were absolutely unparalleled.

While shooting a bullet through the enemy's head never runs out of style, unleashing a ball of fire upon everyone in the targeted radius is ridiculously fun, not to mention chaotic. Fans of the GTA Trilogy shouldn't miss out on this incredibly fun and diverse weapon.

4) Pump shotgun

Another cool weapon that totally kills it in every possible domain, including shooting efficiency and damage capabilities. As one of the most popular weapons from GTA 3, the Pump Shotgun would be an instant hit in the GTA Trilogy.

3) Sniper rifle

The Sniper Rifles have always made a great case for themselves in not only GTA 3 but the entire series. Hence, they would require no introduction in the GTA Trilogy.

Taking a shot at a moving object can be really challenging. However, the weapon's ability to zoom in on the target makes it a great asset for the player's overall loadout. Blowing the enemy into ribbons with a Sniper rifle is perhaps the quintessential Grand Theft Auto experience.

2) Flamethrower

While shotguns and rifles are worth all the hype in the world, they do not even come close to the kind of fun and chaos provided by unconventional weapons like the Flamethrower.

If fans of the GTA Trilogy are big on quirky weapons, the Flamethrower is a must-buy.

1) The Uzi

The Uzi was one of the coolest handheld weapons in GTA 3. If the player is looking for a gun that performs well in motorbike pursuits and vehicle chases, they need not look any further than the Uzi.

It comes equipped with a high rate of fire so that the player doesn't have to worry about missing a shot when raining bullets on the enemy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul