What can GTA 3 players do after they complete the game?

GTA 3 is the earliest game in the 3D series and Rockstar spent most of its development resources trying to make it work. GTA 3 may seem like a complete game, but it wasn’t fully completed.

However, after the final showdown, players might feel a sense of emptiness. Players won’t find too much to do after the story ends, and the only reason to progress through is unlocking all the islands.

Despite the limited activities in GTA 3, Rockstar gives players just enough room to move around freely, depending on their imagination.

Here is what GTA 3 players can do after the game is completed

Destroy everything in sight

This is what most players do in their free time. Liberty City is a playground for mass destruction. By the end of the story, players will have access to all three islands.

Once the story is complete, players will be given a million dollars. Now they can spend it all on powerful weapons. Phil's Army Surplus is a great place to start. Speaking of which, a Rhino tank will now spawn there.

GTA 3 players can also have fun with cheats. Perhaps they want to fly with invisible cars. Better yet, they can have all the pedestrians fight each other. GTA 3 is chaotic madness with cheats.

Replay some missions

Most GTA 3 missions cannot be redone. However, there are a few exceptions. GTA 3 offers a total of three replayable missions. These can be found on payphones throughout Liberty City. Here are the missions:

Turismo (Portland)

(Portland) Bling Bling Scramble (Staunton Island)

(Staunton Island) Rigged to Blow (Shoreside Vale)

Note how all these missions involve vehicles. GTA 3 puts a heavy emphasis on driving around. Either way, all phone call missions are optional. GTA 3 players can always try to complete them, even after the main story.

Imports and exports

This only applies to players who are yet to do this. Each island in GTA 3 has its own garage for imports and exports. Players can deliver specific cars for bonus sums of money. It doesn't matter if the vehicle is badly damaged. This sets itself apart from similar missions in later games.

Import and export missions will take a while. There are many different types of vehicles to collect, ranging from fire trucks to military trucks. Completing these lists will make lots of money, which GTA 3 players can use for weapons and body armor.

GTA 3 Final Mission: The Exchange

The Exchange is the final mission in the GTA 3 story. Claude finally gets his revenge on Catalina, who betrayed him earlier in the game.

