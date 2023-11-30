5 weird things in GTA Vice City that most players might not know about

GTA Vice City has a much smaller map than San Andreas or any of the later games. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't hold any secrets. This is a title with tons of things to find, and some of these details are hiding in plain sight. That said, there's a chance a lot of gamers might be oblivious to these secrets.

This article delves into some of the strangest things in GTA Vice City that many players don't know about. However, it excludes some of the more obvious ones, like Easter eggs and items like Hidden Packages that were meant to be found.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 strange things hidden in GTA Vice City that aren't well-known

1) Working bus system

GTA Vice City has a somewhat functional bus system with bus stops and routes. If players are driving a coach, they can pick up passengers along a route by stopping at the bus stops. Each passenger only pays $5, and they never exit the vehicle.

This might be an incomplete minigame, much like the Taxi missions. It's also worth noting that this title's beta version had sitting areas for NPCs at these bus stops. The details for this can still be found in the game files.

2) Parking meters

One of the streets in Downtown Vice City is lined with parking meters that have a random sum of money in them. Players can obtain this cash by destroying them, which is easiest to do with a car. It's a rather interesting detail in a game that was released more than 20 years ago.

Most players who discovered this might have done so on accident when driving a bit too rough. Sometimes, an NPC can slam into them when they're driving aggressively as well.

3) Beach ball minigame

There's a hidden minigame in GTA Vice City where the player has to continuously bounce a beach ball without letting it hit the ground. It's called Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball and can be found in several different swimming pools and beachside locations.

The highest number of bounces is recorded in the game's Stats menu, although it's not required for 100% completion. In the Definitive Edition, players can earn an achievement called "Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie" after getting a high score of five in this minigame.

4) The Dead Dodo

The Dead Dodo is a unique variant of the Dodo in both GTA 3 and Vice City that can be seen flying across the skyline. In the latter title, this plane flies with a newspaper ad banner attached to its tail. The most unusual thing about this aircraft is that it doesn't have a pilot when it is seen flying, and its propeller doesn't spin.

If players try to crash into it, they will just go through it. However, if they attack, it they'll get a two-star wanted level. The plane can be blown up, which gives the player a three-star wanted level. The Dead Dodo cannot be obtained by the player through any means.

5) Hidden Interiors Universe

The Hidden Interiors Universe is found in many 3D Universe GTA games, and the one in GTA San Andreas is probably the most well-known. However, unlike that one, the Hidden Interiors Universe in Vice City is not placed above the map.

Instead, it's like an alternate, less-detailed world that can be accessed from two different spots on the game map. One of these is inside Apartment 3C, which has the Scarface Easter egg, and the other is in the VCPD HQ. These interiors hide The Greasy Chopper and Auntie Poulet's house, respectively.

Poll : Did you already know about all of these? Yes No 0 votes