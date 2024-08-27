5 of the weirdest fan-requests for GTA 6 Online

The official details about GTA 6 Online are still a mystery, but Grand Theft Auto fans continue to speculate and provide their suggestions for the game. While some of the suggestions are justifiable and Rockstar Games should consider adding them in the future, others are borderline weird and questionable. Recently, a Reddit user asked the r/GTA6 community about their weirdest requests for the upcoming multiplayer game. As is customary, some fans went above and beyond with their suggestions for the game.

This article lists five of the weirdest requests for GTA 6 Online suggested by fans.

Note: The listing is not in any order.

5 crazy things fans have requested for GTA 6 Online

1) Spotify integration while on foot

Trending

Redditor RyanTheWhiteBoy (u/RyanTheWhiteBoy) asked for a Spotify integration in the upcoming game to stream music through the character’s earphones. It is one of the most-requested features in Grand Theft Auto Online and fans have started asking it for GTA 6 Online as well.

You can stream various radio stations while inside a vehicle, but Rockstar Games offers nothing for players to listen to music while on foot. Many music enthusiasts also want to stream the latest music through real-life music streaming platforms. Therefore, it has become a strong-growing demand within the player base.

While the idea may sound intriguing, the gaming studio is unlikely to do it due to copyright and licensing issues from various labels and music producers. Still, fans are optimistic about a new change in music streaming in the upcoming game.

2) Getting fat

Redditor u/BILADOMOM’s comment on the thread (Image via Reddit)

Changing body types is one of the most requested features for GTA 6 Online. In the current multiplayer game, your character remains in the same shape for eternity, irrespective of how much you eat. Moreover, the characters of other players also share the same physique as yours.

Therefore, Redditor BILADOMOM (u/BILADOMOM) asked for the GTA 6 Online characters to get fat. It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas already has this feature, and Rockstar should bring it back in the upcoming game for players’ satisfaction.

3) Ziptie NPCs

Comment byu/RyanTheWhiteBoy from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Grand Theft Auto fans also want some Red Dead Redemption 2 features in GTA 6 Online. In the former game, you can zip-tie random NPCs and characters, and carry them around the map using various commuting methods. The player base enjoys this feature as you can create some hilarious scenes with it.

Redditor Anonymousguy555 (u/PussCstuffer999) asked for this feature in the upcoming multiplayer game. They stated that players should be able to zip-tie others and carry them inside car trunks. It is one of the funniest features the gaming studio could add to the upcoming game.

4) A warzone

Redditor u/Capable_Region_1611’s comment on the thread (Image via Reddit)

Redditor KennyBman (u/Capable_Region_1611) shared a chaotic idea where the entire map of GTA 6 is divided between two groups of players who fight each other. While various game modes with a similar concept are already available in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the Redditor suggested a mass-scale war between all players in the lobby.

Many fans expect GTA 6 Online to be a revolutionary experience free of modders and griefers. In that case, forcing all players on the map to take part in a turf war is certainly not a welcome move.

5) Taking NPCs out on a date

Comment byu/RyanTheWhiteBoy from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Dating is one of the most popular features in the Grand Theft Auto series, and fans want it back in the future. Redditor Dunk.psd (u/KhostfaceGillah) commented that they wanted to take random NPCs out on dates without complexities such as signing up for dating sights.

The feature surely sounds intriguing and Rockstar Games has the potential to make it a reality. However, this will require an extreme level of attention to detail on the developer’s part. Adding this feature could potentially make GTA 6 Online more realistic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback