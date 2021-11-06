5 worst GTA San Andreas cars that players should avoid using in the remastered trilogy 

Many die-hard GTA fans remember everything about the original GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas games, including the weapons, locations, and cars. While players will certainly remember the best cars in those titles, they also won't ever forget the clunkers.

There were a number of vehicles in GTA San Andreas which were simply not very good. In this article, we point out five cars that players can avoid when playing the new GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

Which were the worst cars in GTA San Andreas?

Here are five cars from the original GTA San Andreas that are worth avoiding in the new GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

1) Sweeper

A kind of car (Image via Sportskeeda)

Barely qualifying as a car, this tops the list of vehicles for players to avoid in the new GTA Trilogy. This street sweeper doesn't even clean the streets; it just chugs along extremely slowly, looking hideous.

2) Perennial

Slow and steady loses the race (Image via Sportskeeda)

This slow and ugly car handles well but is not worth driving in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition. The best thing about it is it resembles the family car from the National Lampoon movies.

Players of the new Trilogy should steer clear of this car when they revisit all of the cities in GTA San Andreas.

3) Kart

Just a toy (Image via Sportskeeda)

More of a fun little car for amusement in GTA San Andreas, this edgy kart is worth avoiding in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition. It is quick to accelerate and high on speed but is far too hard to control, making it pointless unless you spend all your time mastering its nuances.

4) Tractor

The classic farmer's car (Image via YouTube @GTA World Modifications)

This farmer's favorite is noted for being able to hitch other vehicles. Players can use it to tow a car they like or even a row of other tractors back to the city from one of the farms where they are located. It is not registered on any speed or handling scale.

5) Utility Van

Not for racing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on the "Rancho", which was a handy 4x4 in GTA San Andreas with good handling and decent speed, this car is a real letdown for players. It is only good for impersonating a utility worker. The handling and speed have been compromised by the load at the rear.

Note: The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

