Should more GTA games get their remaster after the new Trilogy?

As exciting as the new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is, some fans wonder if there should be more remasters for older GTA games.

Some of these games are in desperate need of some touch-ups. However, games don't get updates for the sake of improving them for the consumer. Rockstar Games is a business, first and foremost. Hence, not every game will realistically be considered.

That said, some old GTA titles stand a reasonable chance of being updated for a future release. If Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition succeeds, perhaps Rockstar Games will look into making more updated versions of older titles.

Should more GTA games get updated after the new Trilogy?

The original GTA Trilogy games were breathtaking in their own right. They broke old records and established new ones so the GTA series could flourish. Unsurprisingly, many fans loved the idea of revisiting these old titles (especially with the promise of better graphics and modern enhancements).

It's worth revisiting other GTA games to see if they could play a role in a future GTA trilogy similar to the one players will get soon. Naturally, they won't all be likely options for an analysis like this one.

GTA 5 and GTA Online

GTA Online gets several significant content updates every year, so it wouldn't make sense to include it in any trilogy in the near future. It's still an active game that is far from dead.

Likewise, GTA 5 is still selling extremely well. Not to mention, GTA 5 is getting the Expanded and Enhanced Edition in March 2022. There wouldn't be any reason to include GTA 5 or GTA Online in this discussion.

Not to mention, players are still waiting for GTA 6. Even the initial popular announcement of the GTA Trilogy had comments from fans wondering where the GTA 6 was. Of course, this reason applies to all possible candidates, so gamers should temper their expectations for any future trilogy announcements.

GTA 4 and its DLC episodes

GTA 4 and The Episodes from Liberty City would be the ideal candidate for a sequel to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Like with that trilogy, there are three GTA titles.

The main difference is that GTA 4 is far bigger in overall content than its two episodes. Still, the other two titles have plenty of noteworthy attributes that make them worth considering.

The main advantage is that all three games occur in the same Liberty City; they even share some characters. That would massively reduce the amount of time Rockstar Games would have to invest in, as they can focus on making a single location shine.

Their numerous similarities are a massive boon in their favor. It's also worth noting that GTA 4 has a respectable fanbase and is a relatively modern game, so there is still some hype to cash in on it.

GTA 1 and GTA 2

As much as these games could benefit from a remaster, it's highly improbable that it would ever happen. GTA 1 and its London DLC could theoretically be its own trilogy, but the demand for it is far too low to prioritize it.

Likewise, fans aren't clamoring for GTA 2 in online communities. If Rockstar Games plans to make the highest profit possible, none of these games would likely be considered.

Low fan support practically guarantees that these archaic titles won't be revisited any time soon.

Other GTA options

All of the other GTA options are more likely than the 2D universe titles, but that's not saying much. Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories would make sense to be together, but there isn't an immediately apparent third game to include.

Likewise, GTA Advance and GTA Chinatown Wars are both handheld titles, but it's another example of how there isn't a third game that would complement the trilogy idea.

Still, there is no clear-cut option for a must-have title like the upcoming GTA Trilogy. Any of these options would feel minor compared to other business opportunities for Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas all make up the upcoming Trilogy game. If it sells exceptionally well, Rockstar Games will likely revisit other old games. If the opposite occurs, fans shouldn't expect anything similar to the GTA Trilogy for a while.

Naturally, that perspective comes from the business side of things. If it sells terribly, but consumers love it, then they will naturally want more of it. Hence, one must look at all possibilities from both the business and consumer sides.

Realistically, GTA 4 and its DLC stand the best chance at having a future trilogy, as it appeases both sides more than other options.

