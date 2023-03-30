5 of the worst vehicles to ever exist in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

GTA Online has several vehicles that are not worth buying. While The Last Dose update didn't introduce any of the worst options in the game, there is no shortage of old ones to analyze. Slow, weak, and otherwise outclassed vehicles will be listed below without any specific ranking.

This list also takes into consideration the cost of each entry since most GTA Online players probably won't want to spend millions on something useless. Prices and reasons why the vehicles are considered bad will be referenced here for the reader's convenience. Some aspects of this topic will be subjective, but there are strong reasons for the entries being placed here.

5 vehicles that are laughably bad for their price in GTA Online (as of The Last Dose update)

1) Dump

A Dump (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,000,000

The name "Dump" is fitting considering its lack of value in GTA Online. It's hard to think of anybody in their right mind spending $1,000,000 on something with virtually no useful applications in the game. While some other big vehicles can be taken down by a single rocket, the Dump's top speed of 32.00 mph (51.50 km/h) is just too slow to be of any use.

There is no content where the Dump can be considered helpful, especially since other large vehicles have twice its top speed and are better for bulldozing through incoming traffic. Unless players are looking to waste their money, it's best to avoid the Dump.

2) Fire Truck

A Fire Truck (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,471,250~$3,295,000

Spending a significant amount of money on an unremarkable vehicle like the Fire Truck in GTA Online can be very disappointing. The worst part is that players can obtain a Fire Truck for free by simply calling 911. Moreover, the Fire Truck is non-customizable and non-sellable, so there's no way for players to recoup their investment.

Although the Fire Truck can shoot water, it has no practical use in the game. There are no major glitches or content related to it, and its performance is not noteworthy enough to justify its high price.

3) RCV

An RCV (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,350,000~$3,125,500

Everything bad about the Fire Truck applies to the RCV sans the ability to get it for free. Water cannons aren't useful in GTA Online, and preventing the driver from using other weapons is terrible. Worst of all, it only takes a single rocket to blow up the "armored" RCV.

At best, one could troll other players with the water cannon. However, any half-decent player will blow up an RCV approaching them. There isn't any practical reason to ever own an RCV in this game.

4) 31 Patrol Boat

A 31 Patrol Boat (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,216,250 ~$2,995,000

Most boats are useless in GTA Online. Spending nearly $3 million on a weaponized one that is among the slowest in its class is a terrible idea. A top speed of 36.80 mph (59.22 km/h) is just begging for another player or NPC to ruin the driver.

It has a few machine guns on board, but they can be awkward to operate in the ocean, especially when big tidal waves hit the boat. The 31 Patrol Boat has a nifty design, but that's not enough of a reason to ever consider spending a ton of money on it.

5) Blimp

A Blimp (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $895,000~$1,190,350

The Blimp in GTA Online is a slow-moving aircraft with a massive hitbox, making it an impractical purchase. While it does have some customization options, there isn't much else noteworthy about it.

It's classified as one of the slowest "planes" in GTA Online, with poor handling and no weapons or armor to make up for its lack of speed. Because of this, it's difficult to justify buying the Blimp instead of saving money for a much better aircraft.

Additionally, the Blimp is a Pegasus vehicle, which means it cannot be sold once purchased, further adding to its lack of value.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

