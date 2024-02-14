5 worthless vehicles that GTA 6 should avoid adding

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting GTA 6, which is set to release in 2025. Its debut trailer showcased quite a bit about the game, like some vehicles that will be returning from previous entries in the franchise. While the Grand Theft Auto series has featured some great rides, it also has its fair share of vehicles that the much-anticipated sequel should avoid.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five worthless vehicles that Grand Theft Auto 6 should avoid adding. Their inclusion or exclusion has not yet been officially confirmed, but it would be better if Rockstar Games replaced them with new and exciting automobiles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Perennial and 4 other worthless vehicles that GTA 6 should avoid adding

1) Vapid Slamtruck

The Vapid Slamtruck is one of the worst GTA Online vehicles ever. It has an unimpressive design and even worse performance stats. Even after complete upgradation, it can only hit a top speed of 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h), which won't help in getting from across the map fast, and certainly not in any races.

The Slamtruck's loading bay is also completely useless. Although players can drive cars or bikes onto it, they will slide off once the truck starts moving as there is no locking mechanism. However, the worst possible thing about this vehicle is its $1,310,000 price tag in Grand Theft Auto Online.

2) Benefactor Panto

The Benefactor Panto can be found on the streets of Los Santos in GTA 5 and Online, but it should be kept away from the traffic of Vice City in GTA 6. The plain and simple reason for this is the fact that there is nothing great about this car.

The design is incredibly average, and it can only go as fast as 100.25 mph (161.34 km/h) post full upgradation. Instead of bringing back the Panto, Rockstar should introduce a brand-new car to the series in the next installment.

3) Perennial

The Perennial debuted in the series with Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001 and has also been a part of many other entries like Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories. It might return in GTA 6, but it would be much better if that isn't the case.

Perennial is an incredibly slow vehicle with a top speed of just 93.21 mph (150.00 km/h), as per Grand Theft Auto Vice City's game files. Moreover, its looks are very pedestrian, possibly among the most unattractive in the series, giving little reason for its inclusion in a highly anticipated title like Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Karin Boor

The Karin Boor is an Off-Road car in GTA Online. It debuted in multiplayer mode in early 2023 and costs $1,280,000. Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing about this ride that justifies that hefty price tag.

It has an odd boxy design, poor handling, tends to oversteer, and the brakes leave much to be desired. While it can move quickly and has some unique customization options, for a price tag of over one million, plus whatever will be spent during customization, there are much better cars in GTA Online in terms of looks as well as performance.

5) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II has many interesting features. It can shoot missiles, fly, and hover, and it has a unique futuristic design. However, Grand Theft Auto is a series where these vehicles don't belong.

While it can help in getting across the map very quickly, its functionality doesn't fit in with the core theme of this franchise. Not to forget that griefers have used the Oppressor MK II to wreak havoc for players in Grand Theft Auto Online's public sessions. Therefore, Rockstar shouldn't bother with having it returned when GTA 6 is released or even afterward.

