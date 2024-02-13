GTA Online Valentine's Day Sale ends soon, removing vehicles once again

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 13, 2024 22:11 GMT
GTA Online Valentine’s Day Sale has been live since the latest weekly update released on February 8, 2024. The sale offers a 30% discount on some previously removed vehicles that returned to Los Santos this week. From now till 3 am PST on February 15, 2024, players can save a lot of money by grabbing these returning vehicles from the likes of Lampadati, Ocelot, Dundreary, and Albany.

GTA Online Valentine’s Day Sale offers Roosevelt, Swinger, and more at a 30% discount

The latest weekly update has brought back some of the removed vehicles from GTA Online last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update:

  • Lampadati Tigon (30% off) – $1,617,000
  • Ocelot Swinger (30% off) – $636,300
  • Dundreary Landstalker XL (30% off) – $854,000
  • Albany Roosevelt (30% off) – $525,000

Not only are these vehicles back, they are also available at a great 30% discount throughout Valentine’s Day. However, once the sale ends on February 15, 2024, they will become unbuyable for an undisclosed amount of time. One of them, the GTA Online Albany Roosevelt, is a seasonal ride now that is only available during the Valentine’s Day event.

All four vehicles are great, and players can still take advantage of the current sale to buy them.

What else will be removed/changed once the Valentine’s Day event ends?

The next weekly update is just around the corner. It will be released on February 15, 2024, ending the Valentine’s Day Sale, along with other rewards and bonuses. Some of them are as follows:

Free gifts (if haven’t claimed):

  • Drinks
  • Heart Shades
  • Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat and Sports Tee
  • Carnival Sundress and Bandana
  • Black Lunar New Year Tee
  • Wooden Dragon Mask
  • Red Lunar New Year Dress
  • Midnight Dragon Mask
  • Regal Dragon Mask
  • $188,888

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

  • Dewbauchee Champion
  • Übermacht Sentinel Classic
  • Mammoth Patriot Mil-spec

3x money and RP:

  • Till Death Do Us Part
  • Shotgun Wedding

The current podium vehicle will also be swapped with a new one this Thursday.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
