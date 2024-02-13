GTA Online's Albany Roosevelt is available at a 30% discount this Valentine's Day

Today (February 14) is Valentine’s Day, and GTA Online is celebrating the day of love with enticing discounts on vehicles, including the classic Albany Roosevelt. From now until 3 am PST on February 15, 2024, players can visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport and get the four-door limousine for as low as $525,000. One can save up to $225,000 of their hard-earned money by getting the vehicle in GTA Online this Valentine’s Day.

That said, let’s learn about the Albany Roosevelt and its performance in 2024.

Albany Roosevelt in GTA Online Valentine’s Day event: A brief about its visual appearance

Unlike the GTA Online's Dewbauchee JB 700, also available in Los Santos this Valentine’s Day, the Albany Roosevelt is based on the real-life custom Cadillac 341A Town Sedan (1928) owned by AI Capone. It draws some design cues from the Cadillac 341B and Bentley Speed Six (1927).

The Albany Roosevelt has the following visual characteristics, giving it a classic 1920s sedan look:

Front body:

Visible frames part of the chassis

Dual chrome bumper bars

Four drum headlights (Two metal-covered upper lights and two smaller high-beam lights), installed closely in front of the grille

Chrome-finishes front grille

The Albany emblem in the grille’s front

The chrome strip on the hood area separating the engine compartment from the rest

Side body:

Large side arches

Large step sides

Four small containers under the doors (both sides)

Two spare wheels on the front arches in black leather cases with two small straps

Two circular fog lights on the A-pillars

Sunshade on the windshield’s top

Soft leather top over the seat area

Rear body:

Black luggage bag (chest) behind a rear rack

Two small red circular tail lights over the rear arches

Dual chrome bumper bars

A license plate on the passenger’s side over the bumper frames

How does the Albany Roosevelt perform in 2024?

The Albany Roosevelt is one of the best cars to get in GTA Online this Valentine’s Day. The limousine is powered by a V12 engine with six double-barreled downdraft carburetors. As per testing done by renowned analyst Broughy1322, the Roosevelt can reach a maximum speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:17.344 seconds.

The Roosevelt isn’t the fastest vehicle, but it drives smoothly, giving the feel of driving a classic sedan. Another feature of the vehicle is that it allows you to stand on its sides, thereby letting you use assault rifles and machine guns. This makes the vehicle very useful when completing certain missions or heists in Los Santos.

Beginners looking to purchase the vehicle can also check out our article on the best ways to make money in GTA Online this Valentine’s Day.

