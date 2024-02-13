5 best ways to make money in GTA Online Valentine's Day update (2024)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Valentine’s Day update is currently live. It is offering some of the best ways to make money via limited-time game modes filled with love and excitement. From now until the end of February 14, 2023, one can legitimately earn a good amount of money these two days by participating in some of the best game modes on offer this week.

To that note, let’s learn briefly about five of the best ways to make money in GTA Online after the Valentine’s Day update.

5 best ways to make money in GTA Online include Till Death Do Us Part, Shotgun Wedding, and more (Valentine’s Day update)

1) Till Death Do Us Part

The Till Death Do Us Part in GTA Online is a Valentine’s special adversary mode that debuted in 2016 as part of the Be My Valentine update. Two teams of players participate in this Last Man Standing-type game mode, with each couple having only one life combined between them. There are nine Till Death Do Us Part games available in 2024:

Till Death Do Us Part I

Till Death Do Us Part II

Till Death Do Us Part III

Till Death Do Us Part IV

Till Death Do Us Part V

Till Death Do Us Part VI

Till Death Do Us Part VII

Bunker – Till Death Do Us Part

Missile Base – Till Death Do Us Part

Players can earn triple cash and RP by participating in this game mode, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

2) Shotgun Wedding

The latest GTA Online weekly update is also giving 3x bonuses on the Valentine’s special, Shotgun Wedding. It is a team deathmatch that debuted in 2016 as part of the Valentine’s Day Massacre Special update.

Up to 12 players can compete in this special team deathmatch. Grouped in two different teams, they take on each other around a Paleto Bay church. The team that achieves the target score first wins the game. The mode is so simple yet intriguing, making it one of the best ways to make money as well.

3) Transform Races

Another best way to earn money in Los Santos right now is by participating in GTA Online Transform Races. These are a unique type of stunt race events that debuted in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run update.

Similar to the stunt races, the Transform Races have checkpoints but each of them changes the participants’ vehicles from planes to trucks or cars and more. One can earn 2x money and RP this Valentine’s Day by competing in these events. There are a total of 39 different Transform Races available in 2024, all of them accessible through the Pause Menu.

4) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is the next best way to earn money in GTA Online today. Like The Doomsday Heist, the Diamond Casino Heist is quite popular among the fanbase for its engaging missions. Anybody who owns the Arcade business in 2024 can start the heist and earn millions of money.

What makes it more interesting to play right now is the boosted chance of finding diamonds in the vault during the heist, making the final payout much better than the standard.

5) Casino Work and Story Missions

Last, but not least, the Casino Work Missions and Casino Story missions are the best ways to earn money due to the ongoing 2x bonuses as part of the GTA Plus February benefits. The subscribers can enjoy boosted pay on the following list of missions:

Casino Work Missions:

Bargaining Chips

Best Laid Plans

Department of Defense

Fake News

High Rollin’

Judgement Call

Lost in Transit

One Armed Bandits

Recovery Time

Safe Bet

Severance

Undisclosed Cargo

When the Chips are Down

Damage Control

Under the Influence

Tour de Force

Casino Story Missions:

Loose Cheng

House Keeping

Strong Arm Tactics

Play to Win

Bad Beat

Cashing Out

Since it seems the GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released soon, now is the best time to earn money in Grand Theft Auto Online this Valentine’s Day.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will you be playing GTA Online this Valentine's Day? Yes No 1 votes