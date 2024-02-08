How to play Till Death Do Us Part in GTA Online for 3x bonuses this Valentine's week?

Rockstar Games has kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations in GTA Online with today's (February 8, 2024) weekly update. Besides some free cosmetic items, players can earn bonus rewards by participating in the Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode this week. While this multiplayer mode acts like a Last Team Standing match, some twists make it more interesting.

In addition to the bonus cash and RP, playing such Adversary Modes is a great way of interacting with the community. For those interested, here is how to play Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode in Grand Theft Auto Online this Valentine's week for 3x bonuses.

GTA Online guide: How to play Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode for 3x bonuses this Valentine's week (February 8 - 14, 2024)

The Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode can be started from the pause menu (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

To play Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode in Grand Theft Auto Online, you must enter the multiplayer's pause menu and follow the instructions given below:

Step 1 - Head over to the tab labeled Online .

- Head over to the tab labeled . Step 2 - Click on Jobs .

- Click on . Step 3 - Select Play Job .

- Select . Step 4 - Select Rockstar Created .

- Select . Step 5 - Go down to Adversary Mode .

- Go down to . Step 6 - Scroll down and select any Till Death Do Us Part match.

There are many Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode options in the game, each taking place at a different location, and they will reward 3x the regular cash and RP through February 14, 2024, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

These matches are contested between four and eight players, grouped into two to four teams, and the last surviving team is declared winner.

However, despite each team having two members, both have a single life between them. So, if one member dies, the other automatically gets eliminated. That said, health regenerates faster upon staying close to each other.

This is an interesting spin on what would have otherwise been a simple Team Deathmatch that most GTA Online players must be familiar with. Additionally, weapons like the Carbine Rifle, Pump Shotgun, Heavy Sniper, and grenades are made available as pick-ups in the play area.

Winning this Adversary Mode doesn't reward as much money as one would make utilizing GTA Online money glitches, even with the 3x bonuses, but the focus of these multiplayer matches is more on having fun.

Apart from Till Death Do Us Part, the Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch and Transform Races are paying bonus cash and RP. Rockstar Games has introduced new GTA Online weekly discounts, and all players will get some free rewards for just logging into GTA Online this Valentine's week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you find the latest GTA Online weekly update exciting? Yes No 0 votes