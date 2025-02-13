  • home icon
  • GTA Online weekly update for February 13-19, 2025, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 13, 2025 12:03 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for February 13-19, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has just released another celebrative GTA Online weekly update centered on Valentine’s Day. A lot of rare collectibles have been added for players to claim, including some freebies. To celebrate the festival of love and romance, the developers have also brought back Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode with 3x cash and RP rewards till February 19, 2025.

Furthermore, gamers can now enjoy double bonuses on Taxi Work, Casino Missions, and Hotring Races throughout the week. Adding on to the excitement, discounts of up to 50% can be claimed on select cars, aircraft, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about Valentine’s Day and related bonuses (February 13-19, 2025)

Free log-in rewards:

  • Heartbreaker Boxer Shorts
  • Heartbreaker Bustier
  • Heartbreaker Robe

3x cash and RP:

2x cash and RP:

  • Taxi Work
  • Casino Story Missions
  • Casino Work Missions
  • Hotring Races

Rare collectibles:

  • Heartbreak Pendant (complete one match of Till Death Do Us Part)
  • Valentine's Blazer (become Bodyguard or Associate)
  • Drift Junk livery for Annis ZR350 (complete one Drift Race)

FIB Priority File:

Players can still hunt LS Tags and earn money in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025.

Every vehicle and car featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (February 13-19, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Benefactor Schafter LWB
  • BF Raptor
  • Dinka Thrust
  • Dinka Jester
  • Ocelot Lynx

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Albany Roosevelt
  • Classique Broadway

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

  • BF Club

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

  • Shítzu Hakuchou Drag

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Vulcar Warrener
  • Enus Paragon R
  • Canis Kalahari

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can buy the Annis ZR350 from Legendary Motorsport.

All weekly discounts in the current GTA Online weekly update (February 13-19, 2025)

Free:

  • Blêuter'd Champagne – Eligible bars

50% off:

  • Pegassi Torero XO
  • Progen Emerus
  • All Valentine's Clothing
  • Heavy Rifle – Gun Van

40% off:

30% off:

  • Buckingham Shamal
  • Enus Paragon R
  • Bravado Dorado
  • Declasse Impaler SZ
  • Dinka Sugoi
  • Casino Master Penthouses

Lastly, the Shipwrecks in GTA Online still spawn in Los Santos every day, allowing players to earn additional cash and RP.

Edited by Angad Sharma
