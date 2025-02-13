5 things to know about BF Club in GTA Online in 2025

The BF Club's introduction in GTA Online dates back to August 2020. The car was added through the Los Santos Summer Special DLC and is a part of the multiplayer's Compacts class. It isn't as stylish as sports or super cars but has a distinct design that might interest vehicle enthusiasts. Additionally, since it debuted in the Grand Theft Auto franchise with 2004's GTA San Andreas, long-term fans may want to add it in their collection.

For those interested, here are five things to know about the BF Club in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

BF Club in GTA Online: 5 things to know about the car in 2025

1) Design inspiration

Trending

Most vehicles in Grand Theft Auto games appear to have taken design inspiration from one or multiple real-life vehicles. The case doesn't seem to be any different for this car, as it is very likely based on the Volkswagen Golf MK 1. Its looks very simple still stands out.

The GTA San Andreas version of Club, on the other hand, might have been based on the real-life ride's MK 2 variant instead, possibly along with Volkswagen Polo MK 2, and hence, looks a little different.

2) Performance

The BF Club in action (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

When it comes to performance, the BF Club isn't exceptional, but it isn't outright bad either. Once upgraded completely, it should be able to hit a decent top speed of 112.50 mph as per tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber.

This statistic is fine enough for free-roaming, or general traversal in easy-going missions. Club's handling is also pretty good, and driving it can actually be quite fun, especially during casual free-roaming to take a break from grinding heists and businesses.

Doing Taxi Work in GTA Online can be relaxing too. However, note that it can only be done with specific vehicles, and the BF Club is, unfortunately, not one of them.

3) Customizations

Rockstar Games has provided the BF Club with decent customizability, so players can personalize this car to an extent. Some of its customization categories, besides standard performance modifications, are Body Work, front and rear bumpers, exhausts, roof, spoilers, and even liveries.

Many of these categories have a considerable amount of options, that players can take their time going through. Getting the best components can be expensive, so those interested should try grinding heists or jobs with active GTA Online weekly update bonuses to generate required funds.

4) It doesn't have any offensive or defensive measures

The BF Club will be vulnerable under heavy attack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those looking for a ride that will be useful in all aspects should note that the BF Club lacks offensive or defensive measures. This means it cannot be weaponized or equipped with protective upgrades like Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or bulletproof windows.

In a nutshell, this car may not be helpful in PvP, or GTA Online missions involving lots of combat on the move.

5) Price

Club's purchase page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The BF Club is a pretty compact ride with decent attributes, but is not cheap. It is available on the Southern San Andreas website in-game, and can be bought for $1,280,000. Players with millions in their Maze Bank account can get it if they really want to, but those on a tight budget, such as beginners, should look toward other options rather than spending over a million on this ride.

That said, this car has been made the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle through February 19, 2025 as part of the GTA 5 Online Valentine's Day update. So, there is a chance to get it for free as of this writing.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback