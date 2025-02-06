5 things to know about JoBuilt Mammatus in GTA Online

Besides cars and bikes, GTA Online also features a plethora of aircraft, one of which is the JoBuilt Mammatus. This plane has been in the multiplayer since its launch all the way back in 2013. While there are much better alternatives available, this plane does seem to generate a bit of interest among some players even today, likely because of its affordability.

That being said, it is always good to learn a thing or two about any commodity before purchasing it. For those interested, here are five things to know about the JoBuilt Mammatus in GTA Online.

JoBuilt Mammatus in GTA Online: Price, performance, and other things to know

1) Design inspiration

Here's a look at Mammatus in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games seems to have taken inspiration from a real-life vehicle for JoBuilt Mammatus' design. This looks to be the case with most GTA Online cars, bikes, and other rides (even in other Grand Theft Auto games). In the case of this aircraft, the design may be based on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

Some might even feel that Mammatus resembles Mammoth Dodo (another in-game fixed-wing plane) and while there are few similarities, their landing gears have notable differences, especially the latter's ability to float on water, that the former is incapable of doing.

2) Price

JoBuilt Mammatus' page on the Elitas Travel website with the current discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's economy is extremely inflated and even average vehicles can cost over a million dollars. Luckily, that is not the case with JoBuilt Mammatus. As mentioned eariler, it is affordable and even relatively new players should be able to get it without breaking the bank.

Mammatus costs just $300,000; and is available on the in-game Elitas Travel website. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has discounted the aircraft by 50% as part of the GTA Online weekly update active as of writing. This offer will last through February 12, 2025, so those interested should take advantage of this time-limited price reduction.

Note that Mammatus is a Pegasus vehicle, so one doesn't need to own a Hangar to store it.

3) Performance

In terms of performance, Mammatus is only decent enough. Its top speed, as per popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, is 132.25 mph, and its lap time is 0:56.721. These statistics don't seem quite impressive when compared to other GTA Online planes, especially fighter jets, but are pretty good for the cost.

In fact, players who only want to use it for casual free-roaming across Los Santos and Blaine County should hardly have a complaint.

4) It has an armor

The Homing Launcher can be used to launch Homing Missiles (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of JoBuilt Mammatus' best assets is its armor. While not incredibly protective, it does display some explosive resistance and is capable of withstanding two hits from Homing Missiles.

For those unaware, Homing Missiles are guided missiles, and can be deadly against aircraft. Additionally, the absence of a rear window renders Mammatus bulletproof from the back.

5) It has almost no customizations

Mammatus in an official GTA 5 screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicle customization is one of the most popular activities among GTA Online players and Rockstar Games has offered some highly customizable vehicles in the game over the years. Unfortunately, aircraft usually have much less customizations as compared to, say, cars, and in JoBuilt Mammatus' case, that is even worse.

Although a Pegasus vehicle, it can be stored and customized in a player's Hangar. That said, Mammatus' only customization options are basic resprays and although there are a few liveries, they only change the registration number on its tail.

