GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025 today (February 13). Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world, and Rockstar Games has made sure players of the popular multiplayer title enjoy it too. Not only are there plenty of in-game bonuses but also many gifts to claim including a special vehicle.

We share everything one must know about the GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025.

GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025: Everything to know

The GTA Online Valentine’s Day update comes once a year, making it a special in-game event that gamers get to enjoy for a limited time. Here are some of the featured things in this year’s content released today on February 13, 2025:

Trending

1) GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025: Special game mode and free gifts

A promotional picture of the Valentine's Day update's featured adversary mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

As always, the Valentine’s Day special adversary mode called Till Death Do Us Part returns to Los Santos today. This game mode allows players to go against each other in teams of two. While it functions as a Last Team Standing match, each couple or team gets one life shared between them. So if one of them dies, their partner will die too.

Till February 19, 2025, Rockstar Games is giving triple cash and RP bonuses on Till Death Do Us Part so as to celebrate the festival of love. Completing one match of it also gives the rare Heartbreak Pendant.

Furthermore, there’s a Valentine’s Day special vehicle that players can claim this week – the Albany Roosevelt Valor w/Las Venturas plate. All one has to do is complete The Duggan Robbery Salvage Yard Robbery mission.

Moreover, here are the gifts all players are entitled to receive just by logging in to the game:

Heartbreaker Robe

Heartbreaker Bustier

Heartbreaker Boxer Shorts

Players can also unlock the Valentine’s Blazer by becoming an Associate or Bodyguard. Likewise, a special Drift Junk livery can be unlocked by completing a Drift Race in an Annis ZR350.

2) GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025: Release time

Like every other weekly update, the GTA 5 Lunar Valentine’s Day update 2025 went live at 2:00 am PT, today (February 13, 2025). Players won’t need to download any files to access the new content.

3) GTA 5 Online Valentine’s Day update 2025: Other bonuses and discounts

The GTA Valentine’s Day update this year also gives the following bonuses till February 19, 2025:

2x money on Taxi Work, Casino Story Missions, Casino Work Missions, and Hotring Races

Moreover, here’s the list of items available at discounts prices throughout the week:

30% off:

Casino Master Penthouses

Dinka Sugoi

Declasse Impaler SZ

Bravado Dorado

Enus Paragon R

Buckingham Shamal

50% off:

Valentine's Clothing

Progen Emerus

Pegassi Torero XO

Heavy Rifle – Gun Van

The Valentine’s Day update is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Also Check: LS Tags | Street Dealers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback