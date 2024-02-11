List of Transform Races in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP this week (February 11 to 14, 2024)

GTA Online Transform Races are back in the limelight this week as Rockstar Games is feeling generous once again with their created events in the category. From now until February 14, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by competing in the shapeshifting-type stunt races, including The Dragon. This means over a dozen transform races are available for double bonuses throughout the week.

Let’s quickly look at all the GTA Online Transform Races eligible for these weekly bonuses.

Transform Races in GTA Online: A brief list of all events available for 2x bonuses this week (February 11 to February 14)

The newest GTA Online weekly update offers gamers a chance to earn double the amount of regular payout from 39 different Transform Races available in 2024 till February 14, 2024. Here’s a complete list of these stunt events:

Transform - Gauntlet II Transform - Get Wrecked Transform - Home Run Transform - Junk Yard Transform – McKenzie Transform - Mixed-Up Transform - Neon Mountain Transform - Plummet III Transform – Separation Transform – Slalom Transform - Slam Dunk Transform - Split Personality Transform - The Dragon Transform - Vinewood Thrills Transform – Warped Transform – Inferno Transform - 90° Transform - Acropolis Now Transform – Crossroads Transform - Dam Control Transform - Dead Drop Transform - Dockades of Fun Transform - Fairway Drive Transform – Looped Transform – Maverick Transform – Odyssey Transform - Pipes Pipes Pipes Transform - Snakes and a Plane Transform - Splash Landing Transform - Switch Up Transform - Trench IV Transform – Twister Transform - Canal Crosser Transform – Evolution Transform - Plane and Simple Transform - Size Matters Transform - The Grotti Circuit Transform - Tug Life Transform - Twister II

Here’s a list of GTA Online vehicles that commonly appear in Transform Races in 2024:

Besra

Mallard

Havok

Seashark

Molotok

Oppressor

Parachute

Vagner

Tezeract

Deluxo

Thruster

How to start the Transform Races in 2024?

Like the GTA Online Shotgun Wedding, the Transform Races can be started right from the Pause Menu without purchasing any property or pre-requisite things. While most players in 2024 already know this, some might need guidance on how to easily start these types of stunt race events in Los Santos.

Here’s how to start Transform Races and earn 2x money till February 14, 2024:

Go to the Pause Menu Open the Online tab Go to Jobs Select Play Jobs Head over to the Rockstar Created Choose Stunt Races Select any of the Transform Races listed there

Beginners can easily participate in the Transform Races as these events don’t have a minimum Rank requirement to be able to play them.

Apart from the Transform Races this week, players can also complete the new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions and continue to earn from it too.

