  • List of Transform Races in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP this week (February 11 to 14, 2024)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 11, 2024 03:14 GMT
A brief list of GTA Online Transform Races giving 2x cash and RP this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Transform Races are back in the limelight this week as Rockstar Games is feeling generous once again with their created events in the category. From now until February 14, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by competing in the shapeshifting-type stunt races, including The Dragon. This means over a dozen transform races are available for double bonuses throughout the week.

Let’s quickly look at all the GTA Online Transform Races eligible for these weekly bonuses.

Transform Races in GTA Online: A brief list of all events available for 2x bonuses this week (February 11 to February 14)

youtube-cover

The newest GTA Online weekly update offers gamers a chance to earn double the amount of regular payout from 39 different Transform Races available in 2024 till February 14, 2024. Here’s a complete list of these stunt events:

  1. Transform - Gauntlet II
  2. Transform - Get Wrecked
  3. Transform - Home Run
  4. Transform - Junk Yard
  5. Transform – McKenzie
  6. Transform - Mixed-Up
  7. Transform - Neon Mountain
  8. Transform - Plummet III
  9. Transform – Separation
  10. Transform – Slalom
  11. Transform - Slam Dunk
  12. Transform - Split Personality
  13. Transform - The Dragon
  14. Transform - Vinewood Thrills
  15. Transform – Warped
  16. Transform – Inferno
  17. Transform - 90°
  18. Transform - Acropolis Now
  19. Transform – Crossroads
  20. Transform - Dam Control
  21. Transform - Dead Drop
  22. Transform - Dockades of Fun
  23. Transform - Fairway Drive
  24. Transform – Looped
  25. Transform – Maverick
  26. Transform – Odyssey
  27. Transform - Pipes Pipes Pipes
  28. Transform - Snakes and a Plane
  29. Transform - Splash Landing
  30. Transform - Switch Up
  31. Transform - Trench IV
  32. Transform – Twister
  33. Transform - Canal Crosser
  34. Transform – Evolution
  35. Transform - Plane and Simple
  36. Transform - Size Matters
  37. Transform - The Grotti Circuit
  38. Transform - Tug Life
  39. Transform - Twister II

Here’s a list of GTA Online vehicles that commonly appear in Transform Races in 2024:

  • Besra
  • Mallard
  • Havok
  • Seashark
  • Molotok
  • Oppressor
  • Parachute
  • Vagner
  • Tezeract
  • Deluxo
  • Thruster

How to start the Transform Races in 2024?

youtube-cover

Like the GTA Online Shotgun Wedding, the Transform Races can be started right from the Pause Menu without purchasing any property or pre-requisite things. While most players in 2024 already know this, some might need guidance on how to easily start these types of stunt race events in Los Santos.

Here’s how to start Transform Races and earn 2x money till February 14, 2024:

  1. Go to the Pause Menu
  2. Open the Online tab
  3. Go to Jobs
  4. Select Play Jobs
  5. Head over to the Rockstar Created
  6. Choose Stunt Races
  7. Select any of the Transform Races listed there

Beginners can easily participate in the Transform Races as these events don’t have a minimum Rank requirement to be able to play them.

Apart from the Transform Races this week, players can also complete the new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions and continue to earn from it too.

