List of GTA Online Simeon's car showroom and Luxury Autos vehicles (February 8-14, 2024)

GTA Online Simeon’s car and Luxury Autos showrooms have received new stock of vehicles with the latest weekly update, allowing players to collect different sets of wheels this week. From now until February 14, 2024, one can get many returning and other rides from top automobile manufacturers like Pegassi, Dewbauchee, Dundreary, and Albany.

That said, let’s learn briefly about each of the new GTA Online vehicles available at Simeon’s car showroom and Luxury Autos Showroom.

GTA Online Simeon cars list (February 8-14, 2024)

1) Pegassi Vacca

The Pegassi Vacca is a 2-door civilian supercar featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. The vehicle is highly inspired by the real-life 2008–2013 Lamborghini Gallardo and McLaren MP4-12C.

According to Rockstar Games, the Vacca runs on a 5.1-litre 540hp V-shaped engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.964.

The Vacca returns at Simeon’s car showroom this week for $240,000.

2) Pegassi Zorrusso

The Pegassi Zorrusso is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online returned this week. The 2-door roadster supercar is primarily based on the real-life Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta and Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Like the Vacca, the Zurrusso is powered by a V-shaped engine with a 6-speed transmission in an RWD layout. According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the vehicle has a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). The decent acceleration also allows it to complete one lap in 1:01.028.

The Zurrusso can be bought from Simeon’s car showroom for $1,925,000.

3) Dewbauchee JB700

The Dewbauchee JB700 is one of the original 2-seater classic grand tourers that has been a part of the game since the beginning. The vehicle is based on the real-life Aston Martin DB5 and Aston Martin DB4.

Unlike the GTA Online podium vehicle, the JB700 is powered by a V12 engine with a 6-speed transmission. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.071.

The Dewbauchee JB700 is available from Simeon’s car showroom for $350,000.

4) Dundreary Landstalker XL

The Dundreary Landstalker XL is a full-size 4-seater GTA Online SUV inspired by the real-life fourth-generation Lincoln Navigator (U554) and fourth-generation Chevrolet Tahoe (GMTK2UC).

On the performance front, the Dundreary Landstalker XL is like a cruiser rather than a competitive racer. It possesses a decent top speed of 100.75 mph (162.14 km/h), capable of completing one lap in 1:16.577. The best part about the vehicle is its durability, which allows it to withstand collisions and gunfire.

Players can buy the Landstalker XL from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $854,000.

5) Albany Roosevelt

The Albany Roosevelt is one of the highlights of Valentine’s week in Los Santos. The 6-seater classic limousine is famously inspired by the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.

Powered by a massive V12 engine, the Roosevelt can reach a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.344. Its ability to allow other players to stand on the sides and use weapons is one of its best-selling features.

As part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, the Roosevelt can be purchased from Simeon’s car showroom for a 30% discounted price of $525,000.

Luxury Autos Showroom’ Vehicles this week (February 8-14, 2024)

1) Albany Roosevelt Valor

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is a heavily customized variant of the aforementioned Roosevelt. With the same classic design, it is also based on the Cadillac 341A Town Sedan (1928).

When it comes to performance, the Roosevelt Valor can go up to a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.406, making it slightly faster than the regular Valor.

The Roosevelt Valor is available at the Luxury Autos Showroom for $982,000.

2) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO is a 2-door GTA Online supercar inspired by the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

On the performance front, the Torero XO runs on a powerful V12 engine, pushing the vehicle to a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h). Its acceleration also allows it to complete one lap in just 0:59.577, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online on the list this week.

The Torero XO can be purchased from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,890,000.

The aforementioned vehicles at car showrooms will be shuffled with new wheels next week on February 15, 2024.

