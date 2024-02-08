Rockstar gives GTA Online players enticing weekly discounts throughout February 14, 2024

GTA Online’s new weekly event has just started in Los Santos today (February 8, 2024), and Rockstar Games is currently offering enticing weekly discounts to all players worldwide. From now until Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024, you can boot up Grand Theft Auto Online and save a lot of your hard-earned cash on purchasing new sets of wheels or the Arcade business property.

This week’s vehicles on sale are from the likes of Lampadati, Ocelot, Dundreary, and Albany.

GTA Online weekly discounts: All sale items this week (February 8 to 14, 2024)

The newest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to claim up to a staggering 30% discount on a variety of automobiles and one big business property this week. Here’s everything available in the current weekly discounts offered by Rockstar Games throughout February 14, 2024:

Arcade (30%)

Arcade Upgrades and Modifications (30%)

Lampadati Tigon (30%)

Ocelot Swinger (30%)

Dundreary Landstalker XL (30%)

Albany Roosevelt (30%)

Gusenberg Sweeper (50% off)

The aforementioned selection of weekly discounts will be shuffled with new stuff on February 14, 2024, as part of the next update.

Weekly discounts: What to buy in Los Santos this week? (February 8 to 14, 2024)

Among all the other choices available in the latest weekly discounts, the only logical investment, considering players already got the Arcade by 2024, is the classic Albany Roosevelt. Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Roosevelt is inspired by the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan with some elements taken from the 1927 Bentley Speed Six.

On the performance front, the Albany Roosevelt is powered by a massive V12 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. While this doesn’t make it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the sports classics car can still reach a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.344.

The speed isn’t anything impressive due to its heavy weight, but the vehicle handles smoothly on the roads. Other players can also stand on the side of the Roosevelt and freely use weapons like Assault Rifles and Machine Guns. This makes it one of the best vehicles for co-op missions or hustling with friends in Los Santos.

While players can always rely on working GTA Online money glitches, one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get the Roosevelt from Premium Deluxe Motorsport for this week.

