How to play Valentine's special GTA Online Shotgun Wedding for triple cash and RP? (February 8-14)

The Valentine's Day celebrations have commenced in GTA Online with its February 8 weekly update. Rockstar Games has temporarily increased the payouts of certain Valentine-themed multiplayer modes, one of which is the Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch, which is offering 3x cash and RP through February 14, 2024. This is a simple yet fun mode whose match takes place in Paleto Bay. As one would expect, this content is limited to shotguns only.

Long-term players can be expected to be familiar with this Deathmatch variant as it was introduced back in 2014. However, beginners might require some assistance. Hence, this article will explain how to play Valentine's special Shotgun Wedding in Grand Theft Auto Online for triple cash and RP this week (February 8-14).

Everything to know about GTA Online Shotgun Wedding and how to earn 3x cash and RP this Valentine's week (February 8 - 14, 2024)

The Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch is played between four and 12 participants grouped into two teams. This shotgun-only mode's matches take place around a church in Paleto Bay and will reward triple the usual cash and RP through February 14, 2024, as part of the Valentine's special GTA Online weekly update.

Eliminating opponents yields one point, and the team that reaches the target score first is declared the winner. This target is customizable and is set by the host before a game begins. During the match, participants can check the live tally of their, as well as their opponent's score in the screen's bottom right corner.

Check all scores in the bottom right corner (Image via YouTube/Jeebster)

The host can also tweak a bunch of other settings before a Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch game starts, like time of day, weather, time limit, and more.

Several GTA Online vehicles will also be present in the match's area. They are accessible and can be used to take cover as well. While players begin with a forced weapon, shotguns, armor, and health kits will be scattered in the play area.

For those wondering how to start the Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch, open GTA Online's pause menu, go to the Online tab, then click on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, Deathmatches, and select Shotgun Wedding from the playlist.

The Rockstar Created Deathmatches playlist (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Although its final reward isn't too high, the triple cash and RP bonuses active during this Valentine's week are a nice time-limited incentive. Furthermore, the Adversary Mode Till Death Do Us Part in GTA Online is also rewarding 3x the regular payout through February 14, 2024.

In addition to applying bonus rewards on these multiplayer matches, Rockstar Games has introduced fresh GTA Online weekly discounts for the Valentine's event and a bunch of free gifts that can be claimed by just logging into the game.

