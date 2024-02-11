Is it worth picking up the Dewbauchee JB 700 in GTA Online in 2024?

The Dewbauchee JB700 is one of the many vehicles that returned to GTA Online with the latest weekly update of February 8, 2024, allowing players another opportunity to grab the classic car before it goes away. This two-door sports classic grand tourer was removed from Grand Theft Auto Online last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. Now, however, Rockstar Games has made it purchasable again till February 14, 2024.

Will all the other vehicles available for players in 2024, one may wonder if the Dewbauchee JB 700 is worth buying. To that end, let’s briefly learn everything important about the returning vehicle and its performance.

GTA Online update brings back Dewbauchee JB 700: A brief about its visual appearance

The newest GTA Online weekly update allows motorheads to acquire the Dewbauchee JB 700 for $350,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom this week. The vehicle is inspired by the following real-life automobiles for various body parts:

Aston Martin DB5 – Overall body shape

– Overall body shape Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato and Aston Martin DB4 – Headlamp housings

The Dewbauchee JB 700 has taken design cues from the iconic James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 in several movies like Skyfall and Goldfinger. The sports classics car has the following visual characteristics, giving it a very strong British-Italian design from the 1960s:

Front body:

Classic full-chrome front bumper bending around two distinctive fins

Two overrides mounted along the bumper

A large 7-bar ovular front grille

Two distinctive circular headlamps with a large glass cover

Three intake honeycomb-style mesh grilles on the front underside

Side indicators under the headlamps

A large bonnet-intake

Side body:

Three side mesh intakes for the engine cooling system

Classic circular chrome-painted mirrors on top of the front fenders

A large curved B-pillar

A small window channel after the doors

Black rubber trims surrounding the windows and doors

Small chrome door handles

Two faint lines on the roof

Rear body:

A distinctive chrome rear bumper curving around the entire rear

The silver lettering DEWBAUCHEE on the boot, along with the manufacturer’s emblem

A large chrome bar-like boot handle

A simplistic rectangular window

Twin exit exhausts with discrete silencers

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Dewbauchee JB 700 runs on a 6-double-barrelled carburetor V12 engine.

How does the Dewbauchee JB 700 perform in GTA Online in 2024?

As tested by famous analyst Broughy1322, the Dewbauchee JB 700 can go up to a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and take around 1:12.071 to complete one lap on average. While it is not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online by today’s standards, the JB700 can still considered a viable classic for collectors who want to drive the James Bond-inspired car in Los Santos.

Since the vehicle is available only for a limited time, one should grab it before it becomes unpurchasable from February 15, 2024.

