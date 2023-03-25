6 best safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 safehouse mods are modifications made to Grand Theft Auto V that allow one to customize their in-game safehouses. These are locations in the game where players can save progress, change clothes, and store their vehicles and weapons. Safehouse mods can enhance gameplay by providing new features and functionality, such as the ability to purchase additional safehouses, change the layout and design of existing ones, and add new items and amenities.

This article breaks down six such mods in GTA 5 for 2023.

BlazeCorp Safehouse and five other GTA 5 safehouse mods worth exploring

1) Custom Safehouse - Armed

The Custom Safehouse and Armed Heist modification allows players to customize their in-game safehouses and includes an armed heist mission.

The mod features a customizable safehouse that one can fully decorate and outfit with furniture, accessories, and vehicles. The safehouse includes a garage with space for up to eight vehicles, a gun locker, and various other features.

Players can also choose from a variety of customization options, such as modifying the interior and exterior design, adding security measures, and even changing the weather and time of day.

2) Small Safehouse [Menyoo]

The Small Safehouse Menyoo is a custom modification for GTA 5 that allows players to add a small and cozy safehouse to the game.

The safehouse added by this mod is a small, single-story house located in the Vinewood Hills area of Los Santos. It features a cozy interior with a bedroom, living area, kitchen, and bathroom, as well as a small garage for storing a single vehicle. The safehouse also includes several amenities such as a television, radio, and computer, as well as a few decorative items like potted plants and a guitar.

3) BlazeCorp SafeHouse [YMAP]

Snapshot of the BlazeCorp Safehouse in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Blazecorp Safehouse [YMAP] GTA 5 mod is a detailed and well-designed safehouse that provides players with a new location to save their progress, change their clothes, and store their vehicles and weapons. The mod also includes interior decorations, such as furniture, lighting, and artwork, that add to the overall atmosphere and immersion of the safehouse.

It's important to note that the Blazecorp Safehouse mod is designed for single-player use only and may not be compatible with online gameplay. Additionally, installing mods can potentially cause issues with the game's stability and online functionality, so one should always use caution when downloading and installing mods.

4) YouTube Rewind Interior for Franklin SafeHouse

As the name suggests, this GTA 5 mod is based on YouTube Rewind videos that are released each year, featuring popular internet trends and influencers. The mod adds various elements from YouTube Rewind to Franklin's safehouse, including a large YouTube logo on the wall, a YouTube-themed gaming setup with monitors, gaming chairs, and various other YouTube-branded decorations.

The mod is designed specifically for Franklin's safehouse and does not modify any other areas of the game. It is compatible with the Single Player Apartment mod and other similar mods that modify safehouses.

5) Safehouse Reloaded

Mod cover of the Safehouse Reloaded mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

With the Safehouse Reloaded mod, players can purchase additional safehouses and customize them with new items and features. This mod includes several unique safehouses located in the game, each with its own design and amenities. Some of the new features added by this mod include:

A new menu system that allows players to quickly access and customize their safehouses

New vehicles and weapons that can be stored in the safehouses

New interior designs and furniture options to customize the look of each safehouse

The ability to hire security guards to protect the safehouses from intruders

New customization options for the player character, including new clothing and hairstyle options

6) Safehouse v2 (Hidden) SinglePlayer And Fivem Menyoo

Safehouse v2 mod in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Hideout Singleplayer and FiveM Menyoo mod adds a new safehouse for players to use in the game. This mod is compatible with both the single-player mode and the FiveM multiplayer mod, which allows one to join custom servers and play with others in modified game modes.

The mod adds a new safehouse located on a hillside overlooking the city of Los Santos. The safehouse includes a garage for storing vehicles, a helipad for landing helicopters, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a bar area, and several other amenities. The interior of the safehouse is highly detailed and includes custom textures and decorations.

