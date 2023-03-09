Top 5 Dragon Ball Super mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games of the past decade, and part of this massive success goes to the dedicated modding community.

One of the best things players can do with the help of mods is to bring characters from other games or anime altogether. They can now bring Goku, Vegeta, and other favorite characters to the open world of Los Santos.

With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best Dragon Ball Super mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

From Goku to Freeza, here are the five best Dragon Ball Super mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) Goku – Mastered Ultra Instinct

Created by – XpinerYT

Goku broke his limit and ascended beyond it in Dragon Ball Super when he achieved Ultra Instinct in the Tournament of Power.

He later mastered the technique in a heated battle with Jiren. GTA 5 players can now bring Ultra Instinct Goku to Los Santos and even use his special powers in the open world.

Imagine the possibilities when these two worlds come together with the help of this mod. The creator suggests using Meth0d's Add-On Peds to install it.

4) Vegeta SSJ God Blue

Creator - Darwin VS

Vegeta can’t be left behind and let Kakarot (Goku) be the only Saiyan to visit Los Santos. This GTA 5 mod allows players to unleash the greatest rival of the latter in his new SSJ God Blue transformation.

The Saiyan Prince can help players fight crime, create unique memories, and even battle with Kakarot to satisfy his pride.

The mod uses a 3D model from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse game, making it the best Vegeta mod for the game.

3) Golden Frieza

Creator - DragonballLove

Frieza, who once tried to eradicate all Saiyans, has been one of the fans' favorite villains in Dragon Ball Super. He achieved the Golden Form to get his revenge on Goku in the Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ movie.

However, it was in Dragon Ball Super that fans got to see his true potential. The GTA 5 mod allows players to resurrect Golden Frieza and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Like the two mods above, the creator suggests installing this using Meth0d's Add-On Peds for an uninterrupted experience.

2) Black Frieza | Dragon Ball Super

Creator - NotOfTheWorld

Black Frieza is the next form of Emperor Frieza in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Granolah Arc. After Frieza kills Elec during this amazing story, he shows Black Frieza and defeats Goku and Vegeta with ease.

GTA 5 players can now bring this demonic side of the creature into the open world of Los Santos and rule the city.

With the next arc of Dragon Ball Super still far away, fans of the series can definitely check out the mod and become the conqueror.

1) Jiren – Base Form (Dragon Ball Super)

Creator – DragonballLove

If there’s anybody who can give a tough challenge to Goku in Dragon Ball Super, it’s Jiren. His incredible performance against the latter in the Tournament of Power proves why he’s one of the strongest in his universe.

GTA 5 players can be the fighter with the help of this mod and make sure justice is served. Players can now believe in strength and justice as they take control of the most powerful member of the Pride Troopers.

Other honorable mentions:

Gohan - Ultimate Form / Mystic Form (By – DragonballLove)

Piccolo - Tournament of Power (By – DragonballLove)

Vegeta All In One including Ultra Ego (By - NotOfTheWorld, Quechus13)

Jiren - Full Power with Blood (By – DragonballLove)

Topless Vegeta - SSJ Blue Evolution (By – DragonballLove)

Fans can now relive the classic moments of the Dragon Ball Super by reimagining popular anime battles with the help of mods. They can create new experiences in the game while they anxiously wait for GTA 6 to be released.

