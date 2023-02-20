Top 5 zombie survival mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 has been one of the most successful games of the past decade. Adding to its longevity is a worldwide modding community that preserves its unique gameplay experience with mods that improve players' gaming environment.

With the rise of zombie-influenced pop culture in the form of TV series like The Walking Dead and All of Us Are Dead, and video game franchises like The Resident Evil and The Last of Us, modders around the world have initiated a movement to build mods around the zombie takeover genre.

This article covers five game-changing zombie mods in GTA 5.

Grand Theft Zombies and 4 other GTA 5 mods that boost gameplay to the next level (2023)

5) Zombies 1.4.2a

This zombie survival mod creates an invasion situation in Los Santos, where players can choose any of the three protagonists in the game and have access to weapons, vehicles, and cash that they can use to survive.

In this scenario, waves of zombies chase the player in rounds. During every round, they can choose to purchase certain utilities.

The mod provides an interactive menu that gives them access to purchase the following items for certain prices:

Health - $5,000

Ammo - $10,000

Airdrop - $20,000

Missile - $10,000

Players can also choose to upgrade their vehicle for $22,000.

4) ZombieZ v0.14

What's worse than fast zombies? Massive hordes of slow-moving zombies running amok. Players and NPCs must survive this The Walking Dead scenario using whatever equipment and vehicles they have at their disposal.

The latest version, v0.14, includes the following changes to the original mod to provide more intense situations and an improved gameplay experience:

Blackouts added

Randomized hordes of zombies

The sound of bullets attracts more zombies

It doesn't include purchasable weapons/cars, so GTA 5 players have to use whatever resources they have to survive.

3) Zombie War (Police Mod + Zombie Mod) Beta8.1

This is one of the best GTA 5 zombie survival mods for 2023. This scenario features an ongoing war between the Feds and the Zombies. The player starts off the mod as an officer of the law. They are given three options in the interactive menu after entering a police station:

Locker Room

Armory

Garage

Players can choose a character model that suits their role-playing needs. Weapons can be bought from the Armory, and the Garage gives them access to federal vehicles.

Once the player has chosen a character model, purchased weapons and ammo, and acquired a vehicle, the game starts off in Los Santos with zombies spawning within sight of the player.

2) Grand Theft Zombies 0.25a

The citywide blackout makes the gameplay in this GTA 5 mod intensely fun and thematic. The latest version of the Grand Theft Zombies mod (v0.25a) improves in-game spawning and features fast-moving human and killer dog zombies.

Randomized weapons are available for the player. Depending on the location, NPCs are spawned as specifically modeled zombies. For example, if the player is in Fort Zancudo, zombies modeled as soldiers are spawned nearby.

1) Simple Zombies 1.0.2d

It is one of the most-played GTA 5 zombie mods and has been popularized by well-known YouTuber Typical Gamers. In it, players have to focus on killing the gargantuan zombie armies spawning every minute while keeping an eye on three variables:

Stamina

Thirst

Hunger

Players can visit stores to buy food and beverages to restore their thirst and hunger, but there's a catch - they must survive consecutive rounds to unlock more consumables.

While the usual run-of-the-mill zombie scenarios have few explorable options, this mod truly tests GTA 5 players' ability to survive an apocalypse.

