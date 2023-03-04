7 best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners in 2023

GTA Online has been the land of opportunity for gamers around the globe. With its regularly added updates and exclusive content, it has created an all-in-one gameplay experience for players.

Rockstar Games is having a rapid increase in customer acquisition for GTA Online because of DLCs like The Contract featuring real-life popular artists and Los Santos Drug Wars parodying how drugs are dealt with in the American economy.

For new players entering the game, it can be overwhelming to generate wealth in the beginning. Since there are a lot of options to earn money in GTA Online, confusion is imminent among players.

This guide for beginners shares some of the best ways to get started on earning money in 2023.

7 GTA Online money-making pathways

1) Completing daily objectives

There are certain daily objectives that players can complete and receive rewards in the form of cash and RP. The objective list can be found in the Interaction Menu. Everyday, GTA Online is updated with three daily objectives, which upon completion, reward players with $30,000 cash and 5,000 RP.

If they are able to complete all Daily Objectives consecutively for a week, a bonus of $150,000 and 20,000 RP will be rewarded.

2) Taking part in Jobs

The entire premise of GTA Online is built around the concept of Jobs. These are activities hosted in the game lobbies that players can undetake to be rewarded with cash and RP.

Players can perform missions, Adversary Modes, and multiplayer jobs like heists, deathmatches, and races. These are fun and engaging activities that help them start earning money easily.

3) Collectibles

This money-making method is probably the easiest way to start building wealth in GTA Online. Collectibles are unique items spread around the map. Some abundantly pay barely good money while others are rare collectibles that pay in multiples of $10,000.

Collectibles include shipwrecks, rare movie props, stunt jumps, signal jammers, hidden caches, treasure chests, playing cards, action figures, and peyote plants.

4) Weekly events

Developers at Rockstar Games release weekly content that provides players with multiplied rewards and bonuses. With these reward-boosters, they can start earning more money for the same work they put into a task or a venture in GTA Online.

For example, this week's content rewards players 2x on Payphone Hits missions. It was released on March 2, 2023, and will be redacted on March 8, 2023.

5) Time Trials

These are timed scenarios that require players to complete a race in a limited amount of time. They need to get to a destination point from the start as quickly as possible.

On doing so, they are rewarded somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 per race. Time Trials can be done in 5-10 minutes and its payouts are amazing, so it is a very good way to generate massive wealth.

6) Becoming a gunrunner

Gunrunning is a popular infiltration and theft mission in GTA Online that requires players to go to a weapon arms deal, steal weapon cases, and deliver them to a drop-off point.

Gunrunning was introduced as part of the Bikers DLC update. For amateurs, it is a good start to making money. Payouts average around $39,000 to $78,000 per hour, accounting for all expenses and considering all supplies are stolen.

7) Becoming a CEO

Players can become CEOs of Organizations in GTA Online. It requires them to have at least $1,000,000 in cash and then they can participate in Buy and CEO missions.

It does require a large amount to begin, but once the player is well-established in the game, they can start earning larger amounts of money than they weren't by doing simple jobs and activities.

The average payout of a CEO mission is in multiples of $10,000. For example, the Headhunter mission pays $30,000 upon completion.

These seven ways to earn money should be beneficial for beginners and amateur players as well. There are many more methods to get rich, but it is advisable for players to start small and make their way up the wealth ladder progressively.

