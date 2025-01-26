7 Ferrari cars we'd like to see in GTA 6

The car catalog in GTA 6 is expected to be bigger, and fans have pretty high hopes for it. Rockstar Games often takes inspiration from real-life vehicles, including Ferraris, for the cars in GTA. Most of the Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA 5 are listed under the Grotti brand, and we expect them to return, alongside some new models, in the upcoming title.

This article lists seven Ferrari cars that we would love to see in the GTA 6 car catalog.

7 Ferrari cars Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6

1) 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is one of the best-looking sports cars that Rockstar should consider including in GTA 6. The car’s modern aesthetics and cutting-edge design will perfectly match the vibe of Vice City. While the real-life vehicle has a V8 Turbo engine, the in-game car should be hybrid or completely electric.

The developers should also give us the option to apply advanced customization upgrades like Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades, Imani Tech, etc.

2) SF90 Spider

The SF90 Spider has an open-top design that alludes to many real-life car enthusiasts. Rockstar should also take inspiration from it and add it to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well as GTA 6 Online.

The first official trailer showed Lucia cruising on top of an open-roof car. It got fans all excited to explore the vehicles GTA 6 has to offer, and the SF90 Spider will be a good addition to the catalog.

3) Roma Spider

While we already have the Ferrari Roma-inspired Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online, Rockstar should consider adding a new version based on the real-life Roma Spider.

The Roma Spider is a convertible car with a soft-top roof. There are only a few cars in the current game with a soft cover, so Rockstar should add it to GTA 6 with little to no design changes.

4) Ferrari Monza SP1

Rockstar has a history of adding cars with crazy designs in Grand Theft Auto titles (Image via Ferrari)

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a concept car from the popular automobile manufacturer. The most eye-catching thing about this vehicle is that it only has a single seat. Rockstar had already added a few peculiar-looking cars in GTA Online and should consider the Monza SP1 for GTA 6 as well.

The real-life car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Making the car that fast in-game will definitely make Ferrari fans happy.

5) Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet

Rockstar should add some vintage cars to Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Ferrari)

The Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet is a vintage car from 1957 that is very popular among OG car enthusiasts. While Rockstar is expected to add new cars in the upcoming game, it should also have some vintage cars.

While GTA 5 Online already has some vintage convertible cars, a new model inspired by the 250 GT Cabriolet will fit in well with Vice City's vibe.

6) Ferrari FXX-K

Rockstar should add new cars with the KERS boost in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Ferrari)

Currently, GTA 5 Online has eight vehicles with the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS). The Ferrari FXX-K is a real-life car with that feature and Rockstar should consider adding it in GTA 6.

The FXX-K is a race car with superior performance output. The in-game car should also have similar features so that players can use it to traverse the map quickly.

7) Ferrari SF-23

Formula 1 racing should be prioritized in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Ferrari)

While GTA 6 is expected to have regular cars, Rockstar should also add F1 cars to the title. The Ferrari SF-23 is one of the best F1 cars from Ferrari that the studio should consider.

The current single-player game does not have any open-wheel cars. This should change with the upcoming title, and Rockstar will even get an opportunity to introduce F1 races in the story mode.

