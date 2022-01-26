When are the girlfriends home in GTA San Andreas?

All the girlfriends in GTA San Andreas have schedules that players have to meet.

Dating is a popular feature that was first introduced in GTA San Andreas. There are six girlfriends in five different regions in this game. Each of them is only available during specific hours. Players should keep that in mind if they plan on dating any of them. It's certainly worth the effort of finding out.

GTA San Andreas girlfriends will give away useful rewards if the player dates them long enough. Some of these include the ability to respawn from a hospital or police station without losing money or weapons. However, players need to be aware of their availability. This will allow them to setup dates much easier.

GTA San Andreas girlfriends all have different schedules

Players first need to encounter their girlfriends before they can start dating them. Four of them are readily available once their region is unlocked. Meanwhile, two of them require players to complete a story mission. Here's what one can find out whenever their girlfriends are home.

These are their schedules

Whenever a girlfriend is available for a date, they will show up on the map. GTA San Andreas players should look for the heart icon to find their girlfriend's location. They can always mark the location so they know where to go.

Without further ado, here are the schedules for each girlfriend:

Denise Robinson : 4.00pm through 6.00am(16.00 through 06.00)

: 4.00pm through 6.00am(16.00 through 06.00) Helena Wankstein : 8.00pm through 12.00am (08.00 through 12.00) / 2.00pm through 2.00am (14.00 through 02.00)

: 8.00pm through 12.00am (08.00 through 12.00) / 2.00pm through 2.00am (14.00 through 02.00) Katie Zhan : 12.00pm through 12.00am (12.00 through 00.00)

: 12.00pm through 12.00am (12.00 through 00.00) Michelle Cannes : 12.00am through 12.00pm (00.00 through 12.00)

: 12.00am through 12.00pm (00.00 through 12.00) Barbara Schternvart : 12.00am through 6.00am (00.00 through 06.00) / 2.00pm through 8.00pm (14.00 through 20.00)

: 12.00am through 6.00am (00.00 through 06.00) / 2.00pm through 8.00pm (14.00 through 20.00) Millie Perkins: 12.00pm through 10.00pm (12.00 through 22.00)

As a reference guide, here are the main locations for each girlfriend in GTA San Andreas:

Denise Robinson : Ganton, Los Santos (right next to Grove Street)

: Ganton, Los Santos (right next to Grove Street) Helena Wankstein : Flint Range, Flint County

: Flint Range, Flint County Katie Zhan : Juniper Hollow, San Fierro

: Juniper Hollow, San Fierro Michelle Cannes : Downtown San Fierro

: Downtown San Fierro Barbara Schternvart : Sheriff's Station, El Quebrados, Tierra Robada

: Sheriff's Station, El Quebrados, Tierra Robada Millie Perkins: Prickle Pine, Las Venturas

Keep in mind that each girlfriend is only available if the player is within their region. This ensures that a player's relationship doesn't automatically drop if they aren't in the same area.

