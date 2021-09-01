Who is the best girlfriend for CJ in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players have access to six girlfriends, yet their rewards vary in terms of value.

CJ isn't the first protagonist to be romantically involved with women. However, he is the first who can date multiple at once. He even gets with two of them in the story. Every region within GTA San Andreas has at least one girlfriend. Most of them offer special outfits, vehicles, and abilities for the player.

Inevitably, some girlfriends have better rewards than others. For the purpose of this article, it will mainly cover their special abilities. Outfits and vehicles are a subjective matter, but abilities are not. More than a few girlfriends will prove useful in GTA San Andreas. Their abilities can assist players in various ways.

Who is CJ's best girlfriend in GTA San Andreas?

Each girlfriend only shows up after a specific point in the game. GTA San Andreas isn't just about the story and missions. There are plenty of activities they can partake in. Dating girlfriends is one of them.

There are incentives with the dating mechanic. However, players need to consider which girlfriends offer the best rewards. They range from useless to useful, at least in gameplay terms. It all depends on the girlfriend. Here are the ones players should look out for in GTA San Andreas.

Katie and Barbara will be exceptionally useful

Katie and Barbara are involved in nursing and law enforcement, respectively. Their special abilities reflect on their careers. GTA San Andreas players will no longer lose their weapons if they are wasted or busted. They also do not have to pay any fees or fines.

Losing powerful weapons is rather inconvenient. Players will either have to look for them again or reload their latest save file. Katie and Barbara can bypass these restrictions with their abilities. This will significantly reduce the frustrations of getting wasted or busted.

The only downside is that Barbara only shows up in Las Venturas. GTA San Andreas players will have to wait a while before they can date her. Meanwhile, Katie will be available once San Fierro is unlocked. She has a slight advantage over Barbara, especially since players are more likely to get wasted.

Helena can also help out the player

GTA San Andreas players should also consider Helena. After dating her, she will let them go inside her tool shed. Players will find all sorts of weaponry here. This includes pistols, chainsaws, flamethrowers, and Molotov cocktails.

At this point in the story, players will spend a lot of time in the countryside. These weapons are serviceable in the early stages of GTA San Andreas. Once they are exiled here, they should take a trip to Red County. where Helena can be found shooting targets at the local Ammu-Nation.

If nothing else, her weapons are fun to use. Whether it's a chainsaw attack or fiery explosion, players can do a lot of damage. Helena also makes it convenient to pick up these specific weapons. Notably, it's a little bit easier to date her while in the countryside.

The rest won't provide much service

Despite their small role in the story, Denise and Millie don't have much to offer. Neither of them have any special abilities whatsoever. Millie could also be killed off to make her mission easier. The main reason to date them is the special outfits and vehicles. However, Millie's is given away in her mission.

Michelle offers free resprays with her auto shop. It's a nice little reward, but it falls behind the other girlfriends. At this point in GTA San Andreas, players should have enough money and Pay 'n' Spray isn't going to burn holes in their wallet.

There is also a minor glitch with her auto shop. If a player tries to enter with less than a hundred dollars, they will be refused service. Michelle falls right in the middle of the pack. She is neither the worst nor best girlfriend in the game. Having said that, Michelle does provide a purpose, but it isn't much.

In summary

Katie, Barbara, and Helena are the clear winners here. Their useful abilities cannot be understated. However, GTA San Andreas players won't get to Barbara until the last third of the game.

The rest of the girlfriends don't offer much beyond special outfits and vehicles. Denise and Millie don't offer anything of note. Meanwhile, someone like Michelle falls squarely in the middle tier.

At the very least, players can date all the girlfriends if they have nothing else to do. It doesn't count for 100 percent completion, but it's a fun side activity. The best girlfriends will certainly make the game easier.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul