GTA Online has many different jobs, missions, and races that players can partake in to make money. Heists in GTA Online are like the main storyline of the game. Playing heists happen to be one of the best ways to make money in the game.

To be able to do heists, players need to buy a high-end apartment. Each heist has a few setup missions and then the final heist. Most heists need a crew of four players to be able to start the task.

Prison break is the second heist in GTA Online. The heist requires four setup missions and then the finale.

This heist involves rescuing Maxim Rashkovsky from prison.

A beginner’s guide to completing the Prison Break heist in GTA Online

The Setup

This mission has four setups that players need to complete before doing the finale. The first setup involves players stealing the Velum plane from the Vagos contraband smugglers at McKenzie Airfield.

The second setup mission requires players to hijack a prison bus to break in and out of prison.

The third setup requires two players to pose as cops and steal the prison transport schedule while the other two have to retrieve Rashkovsky's stolen car from the cargo ship at the port.

The final setup mission requires two players to take out a few lawyers and collect the deposition. At the same time, the other two have to dispatch Rashkovsky's business partner and his guards silently.

The Finale

The Finale of the Prison break heist in GTA Online requires four players, and each player has a specific role to follow in this heist.

Two players will make the ground team. This team will head to the prison bus, posing as a prisoner and prison officer, and enter the prison. Once they are there, they need to make it to the rooftops and locate Rashkovsky.

One player needs to go to LSIA and get into the Velum and be ready to pick up Rashkovsky. The last player needs to intercept the real prison bus and take it to Sandy Shores Airfield and destroy the bus. After destroying the prison bus, the player needs to get into a Buzzard helicopter and protect the Velum.

After the ground team escapes the prison with Rashkovsky, they need to lose the cops and take Maxim to the corona in the air from where he can escape safely.

The final step is to regroup on the beach and return to the city.

