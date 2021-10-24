A brief overview of all GTA 5 businesses and what players should expect

There are 16 businesses that GTA 5 players can purchase, yet there are some significant differences that they should know beforehand.

For example, some properties are only available for specific protagonists. Add in other elements such as weekly revenue to form a brief overview.

GTA 5 players can purchase properties after the mission, Nervous Ron. Also, some have prerequisites before being purchased. This article will cover all of that information down below in the relevant sections.

Friends Reunited allows Trevor to purchase some of the Los Santos businesses. However, he and Michael can't buy properties in Los Santos as long as Madrazo's men are after them in the storyline.

An assessment of all GTA 5 businesses

Car Scrapyard

The Car Scrapyard (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any of the three protagonists can purchase this property. It costs $275,000, and players can earn up to $5,000 a week. However, that profit is only through destroying cars (by any means).

It would take 1,834 destroyed cars to make a profit, and that's not including any destroyed cars that go over the $5,000 cap per week.

GTA 5 players can find it in El Burro Heights.

Doppler Cinema

Doppler Cinema (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only Michael can purchase cinemas, and that includes this one. Doppler Cinema is the cheapest option out of the three cinemas, and it costs $10,000,000.

It has a weekly income of $132,000, which means that it takes 76 weeks for the player to make a profit.

The cinema is inaccessible, so watching films for free here is irrelevant. It's available in Downtown Vinewood.

Downtown Cab Co.

Downtown Cab Co. (Image via Rockstar Games)

This property is something only Franklin can buy in GTA 5. It costs $200,000 and has a weekly revenue of $2,000, taking 100 weeks for players to break even.

Franklin also gets Taxi Rides for free. Downtown Cab Co. is in East Vinewood.

Hookies

Hookies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Either Franklin or Michael can purchase this property for $600,000. It earns $4,700 every week, meaning that it takes 128 weeks to break even.

There is Lost MC around this area, hence Trevor's inability to purchase it. Franklin and Michael can find it near North Chumash.

Los Santos Customs

The Harmong branch, as it appears in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin can buy the Los Santos Customs found in Harmony for $349,000, and it will generate $1,600 every week. The main benefit to this location is that all upgrades here are free for Franklin.

It will take 219 weeks to make a profit with this property in GTA 5.

Los Santos Golf Club

The most expensive property in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any of the three protagonists can own the Los Santos Golf Club. It costs a whopping $150,000,000, making it the most expensive property in the game. GTA 5 players can play golf for free here and wear any outfit they want.

This property earns $264,500 every week, which is the highest out of any asset. However, it still takes 568 in-game weeks to make a profit.

LSPD Auto Impound

GTA 5's LSPD Auto Impound (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin can buy this property at Davis, and it only costs $150,000. However, it doesn't have a weekly dividend. Instead, players earn $500 per towed car, meaning that it takes 300 towed cars to break even.

Also, players must complete all of Tonya Wiggins' missions to unlock this property.

McKenzie Field Hangar

McKenzie Field Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is one of two properties exclusive to Trevor Philips in GTA 5. It's available in Grapeseed and costs $150,000. Rather than giving the player a weekly allowance, they must complete missions to make money. It's $5,000 and $7,000 per ground and air mission, respectively.

That's either 30 ground missions or 22 air missions to break even. Alternatively, GTA 5 players can mix it up.

Pitchers

Pitchers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pitchers is yet another GTA 5 property that any protagonist can purchase in Downtown Vinewood. It costs $750,000 and gives players $7,100 every week, meaning that it takes 106 weeks to make a profit.

Smoke on the Water

Smoke on the Water (Image via Rockstar Games)

This property is the final one exclusive to Franklin. It's located in La Puerta, and Frankin can buy it for $204,000. It earns $9,300, meaning that it only takes 22 weeks to break even.

Coincidentally, it's the fastest property to do so.

Sonar Collections Dock

Sonar Collections Dock (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing The Merryweather Heist unlocks this property. Any protagonist can buy it for $250,000. Collecting nuclear waste gives the player $23,000, and they get a bonus of $250,000 for collecting them all.

It only takes 11 nuclear wastes to break even in GTA 5. The property is located in Paleto Cove.

Ten Cent Theater

Ten Cent Theater (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ten Cent Theater is another Michael-exclusive property. It's in Textile City, and costs $20,000,000. It gives the player the second-highest payout of $264,000 per week. Hence, it takes 76 weeks to break even.

Michael can also watch films here for free.

Tequi-la-la

Tequi-la-la (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any GTA protagonist can purchase this property, but the Vinewood Souvenirs - Willy must be completed beforehand. It's in West Vinewood, and costs $2,000,000, but it gives the player $16,500 every week. It takes 122 weeks to break even.

The interior is still inaccessible after purchasing it.

The Hen House

The Hen House (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hen House in Paleto Bay is the cheapest property in GTA 5. Any protagonist can own it, for $80,000. Due to the cheap price, it only awards players $920 every week. It takes 87 weeks to earn a profit from this establishment in GTA 5.

Tivoli Cinema

Tivoli Cinema (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael's last exclusive property is the Tivoli Cinema. It costs $30,000,000 but gives less money than the Ten Cent Theater (despite costing more). Its payout is $142,300, meaning that it takes 211 weeks to make a profit in GTA 5.

Michael can also watch films for free here.

Vanilla Unicorn

The Vanilla Unicorn (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Trevor-exclusive property is only available after completing the mission, Hang Ten. It gives the player $5,000 every week, meaning that it immediately makes a profit in GTA 5.

Also Read

Before putting their money into any of these properties, GTA 5 players must be prudent and analyze their options. They must be wise in their investments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Did you buy every business in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes so far