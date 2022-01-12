A full list of radio stations in the GTA Trilogy

Although many songs have been cut, the GTA Trilogy still features one of the greatest music tracks in video game history.

The GTA Trilogy is composed of three classic titles from the PlayStation 2 era. Each of them is set in different time periods, which is reflected in the radio stations. Rockstar showcases their musical talents by choosing some of the best songs of those eras, whether it's the 80s or 90s.

Music sets the tone in any creative medium, especially video games. The GTA Trilogy has a really good selection of tracks, which all cover different types of genres. Whether it's hard rock or classical music, players should learn where to find their favorite radio stations.

All the radio stations from the GTA Trilogy, including their respective genres

These classic games range from 1986, 1992, and 2001. Hence, players will experience a broad range of musical genres in the GTA Trilogy. This article will take a look at all the radio stations in these games. Keep in mind that a few songs were removed for the GTA Trilogy due to the expiry of licenses.

GTA 3 radio stations

This game was a massive improvement over previous ones in the series. Back then, radio stations could barely last ten minutes. Thanks to stronger memory and hardware, GTA 3 radio stations last much longer.

Here are the available radio stations in this game:

Head Radio (pop and rock music from that era - hosted by Michael Hunt)

(pop and rock music from that era - hosted by Michael Hunt) Double Clef FM (classical music - hosted by Morgan Merryweather)

(classical music - hosted by Morgan Merryweather) K-Jah (reggae and dub music - hosted by Horace 'The Pacifist' Walsh)

(reggae and dub music - hosted by Horace 'The Pacifist' Walsh) Rise FM (electronic dance music - hosted by Andre 'The Accelerator')

(electronic dance music - hosted by Andre 'The Accelerator') Lips 106 (another pop and rock station, along with some funk - hosted by Andee)

(another pop and rock station, along with some funk - hosted by Andee) Game Radio (underground rap - Stretch Armstrong and Lord Sear host this station)

(underground rap - Stretch Armstrong and Lord Sear host this station) MSX Radio (jungle music with drum beats - hosted by MC Codebreaker)

(jungle music with drum beats - hosted by MC Codebreaker) Flashback 95.6 (1980's pop music - hosted by GTA Vice City's Toni)

(1980's pop music - hosted by GTA Vice City's Toni) Chatterbox FM (Lazlow's radio talk show)

It's essential to note that this game features the shortest radio stations in the GTA Trilogy, despite it being longer than the 2D games.

GTA Vice City radio stations

Many players consider these songs to be the strongest offerings in the GTA Trilogy. Vice City is the musical embodiment of the 80s experience:

Wildstyle (electro and hip-hop - hosted with Mr. Magic)

(electro and hip-hop - hosted with Mr. Magic) Flash FM (80's pop - hosted with Toni from GTA 3)

(80's pop - hosted with Toni from GTA 3) K-Chat (celebrity talk radio, featuring Amy Sheckenhausen)

(celebrity talk radio, featuring Amy Sheckenhausen) Fever 105 (soul, funk, and R&B - hosted with Oliver 'Ladykiller' Biscuit)

(soul, funk, and R&B - hosted with Oliver 'Ladykiller' Biscuit) V-Rock (heavy metal and hard rock - hosted with Lazlow)

(heavy metal and hard rock - hosted with Lazlow) VCPR (public radio with various guests)

(public radio with various guests) Radio Espantoso (an eclectic mix of Latin music - hosted with Pepe)

(an eclectic mix of Latin music - hosted with Pepe) Emotion 98.3 (soft rock and pop - hosted with Fernando Martinez)

(soft rock and pop - hosted with Fernando Martinez) Wave 103 (synthpop and new wave music - hosted with Adam First)

Many famous mainstream artists, such as Michael Jackson, are featured in these stations. This is in huge contrast with GTA 3, where Rockstar produced most of the music themselves.

GTA San Andreas radio stations

This game features the most radio stations within the GTA Trilogy. It perfectly captures the greatest hits of the 90s. Players can listen to the following radio stations in this game:

Playback FM (East Coast rap - features Forth Right MC)

(East Coast rap - features Forth Right MC) K-Rose (old-school country - features Mary-Beth Maybell)

(old-school country - features Mary-Beth Maybell) K-DST (classic rock - features Tommy 'The Nightmare' Smith)

(classic rock - features Tommy 'The Nightmare' Smith) Bounce FM (funk, disco, and R&B - features The Funktipus)

(funk, disco, and R&B - features The Funktipus) SF-UR (futuristic house music - features Hans Oberlander)

(futuristic house music - features Hans Oberlander) Radio Los Santos (West Coast rap - features Julio G)

(West Coast rap - features Julio G) Radio X (grunge, heavy metal, and alternative rock - features Sage)

(grunge, heavy metal, and alternative rock - features Sage) CSR 103.9 (contemporary soul - features Phillip 'PM' Michaels)

(contemporary soul - features Phillip 'PM' Michaels) K-Jah West (reggae, dancehall, and dub - features Marshall Peters and Johnny Lawton)

(reggae, dancehall, and dub - features Marshall Peters and Johnny Lawton) Master Sounds 98.3 (classic funk and soul - features Johnny 'The Love Giant' Parkinson)

(classic funk and soul - features Johnny 'The Love Giant' Parkinson) WCTR (a radio talk show with various guests)

Unfortunately, GTA Trilogy removed several classic songs from this game, which has resulted in disappointed fans.

