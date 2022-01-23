Is the Drift Tampa worth getting in GTA Online?

Rockstar is giving away a free Drift Tampa in GTA Online this week, so players should keep it in mind.

The question remains whether or not it's worth the effort. Based on the real world Tampa, it bears similarities to a muscle car. It even has a loud engine and body drifting capabilities. However, the game classifies it as a sports car instead. This is mainly due to its modifications, which affect its handling.

GTA Online players can spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win a free Drift Tampa. All they have to do is walk right into the Diamond Casino and Resort. The Drift Tampa is the perfect type of vehicle for the Lucky Wheel. Players wouldn't normally spend money on it, otherwise.

Here is a retrospective look back at the Drift Tampa in GTA Online

The Drift Tampa is a rather old vehicle, dating back to the 2016 Cunning Stunts update. It was made for a time before flying cars and futuristic weaponry. With that in mind, GTA Online players should still give it a chance. It's not a competitive vehicle by modern standards, but it can be fun to drive.

Price and performance

The Drift Tampa normally costs $995,000, which is a lot of money even for its time. Players can find it by visiting the website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, they can also try to win a free one with the Lucky Wheel. This is arguably the best alternative, although it's entirely based on luck.

In terms of performance, this vehicle truly shines through its drifting capabilities. The drive layout uses all the wheels at the same time. What this means is that players will have better control of their grip. The Drift Tampa has some very good traction, which comes in handy for high speed races.

According to Broughy1322, this vehicle has a top speed of 114.25 miles per hour. A fully upgraded model will offer plenty of boost. Skilled players can also make good use of their handling.

This is a reliable vehicle for drift races, especially if the player wants to show off. However, it does have a tendency to backfire a bit. Players need to be careful not to oversteer under these conditions. They just need to practice their drifting, specifically in private lobbies.

Is it worth getting?

The Drift Tampa is a really fun vehicle to mess around with. As its name suggests, this sports car is exceptional at drifting. If the player has enough room in one of their garages, it wouldn't hurt to have one.

However, GTA Online players are better off relying on the Lucky Wheel, rather than spending their money. $995,000 is a lot to ask for, especially with how expensive everything is in the Contract DLC update.

It ultimately depends on whether or not players really want a perfect drift vehicle. This is one of the better ones in the game, especially when all the tuner vehicles have been nerfed recently.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul