How to get a Musket in GTA Online and GTA 5 story mode

GTA Online offers players a wide variety of weapons they can use to wreak havoc on their enemies, and Rockstar has been steadily upgrading its arsenal of weapons with every major update.

While players can buy a lot of weapons from Ammu Nation by just walking into the nearest store, some weapons are rather exclusive and can only be purchased at certain specific times in GTA Online. The best example of this is GTA Online's Musket rifle. First introduced with the Independence Day Special update in 2014, the Musket has become a rather special collector's item for players over the years.

This article explores the different ways players can acquire the Musket Vintage Rifle in GTA Online and in story mode.

GTA 5 Online: How to obtain the Musket Rifle?

Musket Rifle in GTA 5 Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Musket Rifle was available for free in Ammu-Nations as part of a DLC for earlier renditions of GTA 5 designed for the PS3 and Xbox 360. It can be unlocked in enhanced renditions for PS4, Xbox One and PC after completing the "Mr. Richards" campaign mission in story mode. Players must then head over to Ammu-Nation to buy it for GTA $21,400.

While unlocking the Musket in GTA 5's story mode is pretty easy, it is a completely different story for GTA Online. As this rifle was introduced to commemorate the spirit of independence, it is available at Ammu-Nation only during Independence week every year. This means that players can only buy the Musket while the 4th of July bonuses are active in GTA Online.

However, once purchased, players will have access to this vintage rifle at all times. The gun's vintage look, coupled with its rarity, has made the Musket rifle one of the most sought-after guns in GTA Online for its sheer exclusivity.

Quick specifications on the Musket rifle:

Accuracy: 65%

65% Fire Rate: 10%

10% Range: 85%

85% Clip Size: 10%

10% Damage: 97%

While the Musket is a fun weapon to own, it is best suited against NPCs or wildlife. With reload times ranging anywhere from 10 to 20 seconds, it is not advisable to use it in fast-paced combat situations against real players.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's perspective.

