How to play Resurrection in GTA Online

GTA Online players can give themselves a second chance in the Resurrection mode, which has been brought back recently.

This is a very special Adversary Mode that allows players to make a comeback. Four to eight players can join in on the fun, with two teams facing off against each other. There is a catch to what should be a regular deathmatch. GTA Online players who are taken out can still make it back into the game.

Rockstar is going to make it worth the player's while. Anyone who participates in Resurrection will receive twice the usual rewards. Whether the player wins or loses, they can still have some fun while getting some bonuses. Here's what players should learn before they try it out.

Resurrection forces GTA Online players to give or take

GTA Online has a very simple rule for this Adversary Mode. Two teams go in, but only one team leaves. Resurrection ends when the entire opposing team is wiped out. However, there is a unique condition that allows players to turn the tables.

Basic rules

GTA Online pits two different teams against each other. Their main goal is to fully eliminate the other team, and each player only gets a single life. However, they can resurrect fallen teammates by taking out an enemy player.

This gameplay mechanic has the potential to truly change the match. A team can be done by two players, but if a single teammate is skilled enough, they can turn it around. GTA Online gives them the option to do so in this Adversary Mode.

Just because a player is taken out early doesn't mean they should give up. Resurrection can entirely depend on a single person or a full team to win the match. Of course, no team wants to end up with fewer players on their side. The stakes have been raised for this particular match.

Earn double the rewards this week (January 2022)

GTA Online will double the rewards for this Adversary Mode, which includes cash and reputation points. Players should check it out via the Interaction Menu, where they can find it listed under Jobs.

Resurrection has been popular enough to release different maps throughout the years. GTA Online players have nothing to lose by trying it out for themselves. Games can range from ridiculously easy to grudgingly difficult. It all depends on the player's skill level, as well as their teamwork.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi