How to play Welcoming Party in GTA Online

Welcoming Party has been given some notice in this week's GTA Online event.

The new Contract DLC has everybody's attention. but that doesn't mean Rockstar has neglected other areas. GTA Online still offers special bonuses for various missions. Welcoming Party is one of the oldest games, but it still holds up well by today's standards.

All the player has to do is go to the Los Santos International Airport. To activate the mission, one can simply walk into a blue corona. Alternatively, they can also find it via the Jobs list. Welcoming Party is a callback to an older era of GTA Online, which is fitting given recent events.

Here is how GTA Online players can get started with Welcoming Party

This article will provide a brief overview of how this mission works. It's a team-based game that relies on skill and strategy. GTA Online players can make some decent money by doing this mission. Without further ado, here is a basic explanation of Welcoming Party.

The basic rules

Welcoming Party takes place at the Los Santos International Airport. GTA Online players will be split into different teams. One team has to protect a businessman, while the other has to take him out.

The first team must escort the businessman from the airport to his mansion, which is located in Vinewood Hills. Players can either drive his personal limousine or get in a nearby vehicle and follow him.

Meanwhile, the other team must eliminate the businessman before he makes it to his destination.

Both teams need to carefully aim their weapons while driving their vehicles. This sort of mission can end within a few seconds. Welcoming Party mostly favors really good drivers, especially since Vinewood Hills has winding roads.

GTA Online players should memorize the map just in case.

Earn double the cash and reputation this week

An image from the official Newswire page (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is once again celebrating weekly event bonuses. It's easy to miss, given that everybody is focusing on Contract DLC missions right now. Players should take advantage of it while they can.

Welcoming Party now offers twice the money and reputation points. Whether players win or lose, they will still make a lot more than usual. At the very least, they can always try it out for the first time. It's a throwback to the classic days of GTA Online, back when it was much simpler.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul