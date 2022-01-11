What is the Hardest Target mode in GTA Online? A step-by-step guide

Hardest Target is one of this week’s returning modes to GTA Online, but it isn’t for the faint of heart.

This Adversary Mode was first introduced back in the Doomsday Heist update. Two opposing teams must score the highest amount of points to win this match. Of course, there is a deadly catch to this Adversary Mode. Each team has a designated target worth a few points.

GTA Online isn’t going to make it easy for targeted players. Teams will struggle to survive as they blast each other with powerful weapons. More importantly, each team must ensure that their target isn’t taken out so easily. Anybody can end up in this position when they least expect it.

GTA Online players will have bulls-eye painted on their back in Hardest Target

Teams have to work together if they want to win this Adversary Mode. A lack of cooperation can result in a destructive loss. Players need to maintain offense and defense at the same time.

Basic rules

Hardest Target is an Adversary Mode that involves two opposing teams. Each side has one player designated as a target. Every time a minute passes, there will be a new player who turns into a target. The only way to score points in this game is to eliminate the targeted player.

Here is how the scoring works for Hardest Target:

One point (A target is eliminated by a non-target)

(A target is eliminated by a non-target) Three points (A target is eliminated by another target)

Targeted players will have a blue arrow right above their heads, which others can see from a distance. GTA Online players can also see everybody's locations with the mini-map.

Weapons are scattered across various maps, which can be picked up for use. These devastating weapons include shotguns, rifles, and grenades. Players need to switch back and forth between them, depending on their distance to others. Shotguns are good for close range while rifles are for long range.

Tips and tricks

GTA Online players should always head for the head. Since targeted ones have more body armor, a single headshot will take care of them. Players should also learn to roll, since they will need to evade gunfire.

Targeted players must always be protected by their teammates. If they are separated from their team, this makes them easy pickings for the others. This Adversary Mode can easily turn into a numbers game.

Map locations

Thankfully, GTA Online has a good selection of maps. The following have been available since the release of this Adversary Mode:

Hardest Target I : Rancho

: Rancho Hardest Target II : O'Neil Ranch, Grapeseed

: O'Neil Ranch, Grapeseed Hardest Target III : Paleto Bay

: Paleto Bay Hardest Target IV : Sandy Shores

: Sandy Shores Hardest Target V : Humane Labs and Research

: Humane Labs and Research Hardest Target VI : Pacific Bluffs Country Club, Pacific Bluffs

: Pacific Bluffs Country Club, Pacific Bluffs Hardest Target VII: Pier 400, Elysian Island

Meanwhile, these maps were added to GTA Online at a later date:

Missile Base - Hardest Target : Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

: Mount Chiliad Launch Facility Diamond Hardest Target: Diamond Casino and Resort

GTA Online players can always give this one a shot, especially if it's their first time. There is always a sense of anticipation for whoever is the next target. Players can also practice to improve their fighting skills.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul