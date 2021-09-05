How much is the Doomsday Heist payout in GTA Online?

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as plotting and successfully carrying out a grand robbery.

After soldiering through the first few heists in GTA Online, players should have enough money to invest in a Facility and up the game.

The Doomsday Heist certainly requires a good deal of investment, but it is one of the best heists in GTA Online and one that absolutely should not be missed out on.

Despite all the new updates being added to GTA Online every once in a while, the Doomsday Heist remains a favorite of the Grand Theft Auto community. The reason being its complex but fascinating nature and incredibly addictive scenes.

How much can players make playing the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online?

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is essentially a 3-act mission (Image via GTA Online)

According to Rockstar Newswire:

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is essentially a 3-act mission, meaning that with each act, the stakes would get bigger, and so would the payout.

The payout for the Doomsday Heist

• Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Players required for the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online: 2-4

That said, players cannot simply jump on the wagon and start minting money with the heist. Like everything else in GTA Online, this incredibly lucrative Heist demands a good deal of investment.

To get started, players will need to invest in a Facility, which is a must for the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online.

Here's how players can buy a Facility in GTA Online:

Pull up the in-game phone

Select "Internet"

Head to Maze Bank Foreclosure

Select the choice of Facility and add customization options

Edited by Srijan Sen