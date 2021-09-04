Top 3 heists for making money in GTA Online in September 2021

Making money is the ultimate goal of every player in GTA Online. This is exactly what heists are for. They offer a fun way of rising to the top in the competitive world.

Money is required for almost everything in GTA Online, ranging from properties to vehicles. The easiest way of earning this money is through the Heists. These have different setup missions requiring additional costs, which are mostly recovered through payouts.

This article explores the moneymaking aspect of these Heists, and hence, it includes three of the highest-paying ones in the game.

GTA Online: Top 3 highest paying Heists, as of September 2021

Heists were the main focus of GTA 5 when it came out in 2013. They're essentially a series of elaborate missions carried out in stages. These include a variety of setup and preparation tasks that culminate in a grand finale.

Heists made their way to GTA Online in 2015, and since then, they have become the focal point of the multiplayer game. Since missions are mostly co-op and require good communication between teammates, it makes for a complete multiplayer experience.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Minimum Payout (after cuts) – $1,042,549 (4 players)

Maximum Payout (after cuts) – $2,360,055 (2 players)

The Cayo Perico Heist has the highest potential for earning a large amount of money. Although it takes plenty of time for the setup missions, the finale can be finished rather quickly. Grinding for just a few hours will give the player enough money to buy all necessary properties in GTA Online.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

Maximum Payouts (after cuts):

Artworks – $1,178,000 (2 players)

Gold – $1,080,530 (3 players)

Cash – $887,870 (3 players)

Diamonds – $2,125,340 (2 players)

The Diamond Casino Heist is a fairly easy heist to complete, but there are many setups and prerequisites. A stealthy approach is the best way to take on this heist, and the final payout depends on the chosen buyers.

3) The Doomsday Heist

Minimum Payouts (after cuts):

Act I – $260,000 (4 players)

Act II – $380,000 (4 players)

Act III – $530,000 (4 players)

Total – $1,117,000

Maximum Payouts (after cuts):

Act I – $422,500 (2 players)

Act II – $617,500 (2 players)

Act III – $880,000 (2 players)

Total – $1,920,000

The Doomsday Heist is a rather long one in GTA Online. It involves not one but three different parts, each leading to its own finale. It is one of the most bizarre heists in the game, involving an elaborate conspiracy where players have to save the world.

