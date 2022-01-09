How to play Every Bullet Counts in GTA Online

Every Bullet Counts is a returning mode that GTA Online players should try out.

True to its name, players should not waste a single bullet. This Adversary Mode gives them a very limited supply. GTA Online players need to make some very difficult choices in this death match. Of course, that heightened tension is what makes it fun in the first place.

GTA Online players only have a single life, so they need to be extra careful. Every Bullet Counts is a popular Adversary Mode that continues to see newer maps. It doesn’t hurt for players to try, especially if it’s their first time. Rockstar is definitely ramping up the intensity levels with this one.

Every Bullet Counts is one of the more fun modes in GTA Online

There is a reason why Every Bullet Counts has a lot of Let's Play videos online. This is a fun game mode that pushes the player to their limits. GTA Online rewards skill and patience in this particular Adversary Mode.

Here are the rules

Every Bullet Counts features up to four players against each other. They only have a single Marksman Pistol and two whole bullets. With three enemies to worry about, players are just short of one bullet. Even if they run out of ammo, they still have a chance to fight back.

GTA Online players can always pick up some ammo nearby. Alternatively, they may resort to desperate melee attacks. Players can use either a Hatchet or Machete as their means of survival. They better not miss, or else they leave themselves open to a counterattack.

Unlike other games, camping is not a good strategy in Every Bullet Counts. Players cannot stand around for more than five seconds. Otherwise, the GTA Online map will reveal their locations to other players. This makes them very easy targets, especially against multiple enemies.

These are the locations

This Adversary Mode will force players into confined spaces. This means that everybody will eventually run into each other. GTA Online favors players who learn to strike first. However, they also need to be careful not to expose themselves.

These are the most basic map locations for this Adversary Mode:

Every Bullet Counts I : De Santa Residence, Rockford Hills, Los Santos

: De Santa Residence, Rockford Hills, Los Santos Every Bullet Counts II : O'Neil Ranch, Grapeseed, Blaine County

: O'Neil Ranch, Grapeseed, Blaine County Every Bullet Counts III : Tequi-la-la, West Vinewood, Los Santos

: Tequi-la-la, West Vinewood, Los Santos Every Bullet Counts IV: Pacific Standard Bank, Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos

Meanwhile, GTA Online has released a few updated maps throughout the years. The first was revealed in the Gunrunning update, the second in the Arena War update, and the final one in Los Santos Summer Special:

Bunker - Every Bullet Counts : Los Santos Airbase Bunkers

: Los Santos Airbase Bunkers Missile Base - Every Bullet Counts : Mount Chiliad Launch Facility, Blaine County

: Mount Chiliad Launch Facility, Blaine County Diamond - Every Bullet Counts: Diamond Casino and Resort, East Vinewood, Los Santos

This Adversary Mode can be very tense, especially when it's down to the last two players. The match is ultimately decided by whoever has the fastest reflexes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul