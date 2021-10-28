Albany Lurcher revealed to be this week’s GTA Online casino podium car (October 28)

Rockstar Games still supports GTA Online with constant updates. The game gets two feature updates a year and a weekly update where Rockstar refreshes the podium vehicle, prize ride and challenges. The podium vehicle for GTA Online this week is the Albany Lurcher.

The Albany Lurcher is a four-door hearse featured in GTA Online as part of the Halloween Surprise update. Players have a chance to win the Lurcher by spinning the wheel at the Diamond Casino. There is a 1 in 20 chance that they can win the podium vehicle, and a trip to the casino is definitely worth it.

Here's a breakdown of the Albany Lurcher.

Ramp up your Halloween with this week's GTA Online casino podium car, Albany Lurcher

“Dismissed as 'over the top' for the 90s pro wrestling circuit, the Albany Lurcher was a car ahead of its time. Since then American society has moved on, and this forgotten gem has been taken to heart as the centerpiece of choice for funeral org*es across the nation. Don't take chances when it comes to your legacy: accessorize your demise, and turn your death into a statement that nobody wants to hear.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Lurcher is basically a hearse that is built on the chassis of a Buccaneer. The design of the hearse compartment is based on the 1967 Cadillac Funeral Coach. It is a four-door car that players can enjoy driving around Los Santos during this Halloween month.

The Lurcher can be purchased in GTA Online from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $650,000. The car is only available for purchase during the annual Halloween Special Event. Players can sell it for $390,000 and will receive 60% of the value for upgrades done to the car.

The top speed of the Lurcher is 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), as tested in-game by Broughy1322. The car comes with a RWD drive train and has five gears. The car is modified to be faster in order to carry the large mass of the compartment at the back, which leads to better acceleration and top speed.

Players can customize the Lurcher at Los Santos Customs or at their own auto shop. There are a few interesting mods available for the car and one of the best includes the Wheelie bar that players can put on the back. This car is a collectable vehicle in GTA Online and deciding whether to take a trip to the casino to win the car is a no-brainer.

