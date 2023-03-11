All 100 vehicles on Exotic Exports List in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, and where to find them

This week, players will be able to receive 3x the money and RP by undertaking the Exotic Exports activity in GTA Online till March 15, 2023. This feature was introduced in the Los Santos Tuners DLC update that requires players to steal and deliver a total of 10 cars in a day to Sessanta's partner at the docks.
There are 100 cars and their possible locations across the map in Exotic Exports. For each of them delivered, players receive $20,000 per vehicle and can earn a $100,000 bonus on providing the maximum daily limit.
Before starting, players need to know what cars they should be looking for and where. This article enlists all 100 car models and where one can find them.
Cars and their locations in GTA Online's Exotic Exports
Before the list is mentioned, players should know that they must own an Auto Shop in GTA Online. After completing Sessandra's Setup and First Contract missions, they can see the board that lists the ten daily Exotic Exports cars on the upper floor of the Auto Shop.
As mentioned earlier, 100 cars are available to be stolen and delivered to the docks. Here's the list of all the models:
- Albany Alpha
- Albany Buccaneer Custom
- Albany Cavalcade
- Albany V-STR
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Annis S80RR
- Annis Savestra
- Benefactor Dubsta2
- Benefactor Krieger
- Benefactor Schwartzer
- Benefactor Surano
- Bravado Banshee 900R
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Bravado Verlierer
- Canis Kamacho
- Cheval Taipan
- Coil Brawler
- Coil Raiden
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Declasse Mamba
- Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom
- Declasse Tornado Custom
- Declasse Tulip
- Declasse Vamos
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Enus Huntley S
- Enus Paragon R
- Enus Stafford
- Enus Super Diamond
- Enus Windsor
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB
- Grotti Bestia GTS
- Grotti Brioso R/A
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Grotti Furia
- Grotti Itali GTO
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Grotti Turismo R
- Grotti Visione
- Hijak Ruston
- Imponte Nightshade
- Imponte Phoenix
- Imponte Ruiner
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Invetero Coquette
- Karin 190z
- Karin Kuruma
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Lampadati Komoda
- Lampadati Novak
- Lampadati Tigon
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye
- Lampadati Viseris
- Maxwell Asbo
- Maxwell Vagrant
- Obey Rocoto
- Ocelot F620
- Ocelot Jackal
- Ocelot Jugular
- Ocelot Locust
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Ocelot Swinger
- Ocelot XA-21
- Overflod Autarch
- Overflod Entity XF
- Overflod Tyrant
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Pegassi Infernus
- Pegassi Monroe
- Pegassi Reaper
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Pegassi Torero
- Pfister 811
- Pfister Comet SR
- Pfister Comet
- Pfister Neon
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Progen Emerus
- Progen T20
- RUNE Cheburek
- Truffade Adder
- Truffade Nero
- Truffade Z-Type
- Ubermacht SC1
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic
- Vapid Bullet
- Vapid Chino Custom
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Vapid Flash GT
- Vapid Peyote Custom
- Vapid Retinue
- Vysser Neo
- Weeny Issi Classic
In GTA Online, the vehicles and the set of locations are constant, but the location of each is randomized from two sets of 50 cars each. These locations can be easily identified with the help of a map:
The maps reveal the locations of the 100 vehicles, but players may need to take a good look around to discover the parked cars.
GTA Online players should be able to find these cars very easily and earn 3x the rewards in Exotic Exports from March 9, 2023, to March 16, 2023.