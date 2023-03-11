All 100 vehicles on Exotic Exports List in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, and where to find them

This week, players will be able to receive 3x the money and RP by undertaking the Exotic Exports activity in GTA Online till March 15, 2023. This feature was introduced in the Los Santos Tuners DLC update that requires players to steal and deliver a total of 10 cars in a day to Sessanta's partner at the docks.

There are 100 cars and their possible locations across the map in Exotic Exports. For each of them delivered, players receive $20,000 per vehicle and can earn a $100,000 bonus on providing the maximum daily limit.

Before starting, players need to know what cars they should be looking for and where. This article enlists all 100 car models and where one can find them.

Cars and their locations in GTA Online's Exotic Exports

Before the list is mentioned, players should know that they must own an Auto Shop in GTA Online. After completing Sessandra's Setup and First Contract missions, they can see the board that lists the ten daily Exotic Exports cars on the upper floor of the Auto Shop.

As mentioned earlier, 100 cars are available to be stolen and delivered to the docks. Here's the list of all the models:

Albany Alpha

Albany Buccaneer Custom

Albany Cavalcade

Albany V-STR

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Annis S80RR

Annis Savestra

Benefactor Dubsta2

Benefactor Krieger

Benefactor Schwartzer

Benefactor Surano

Bravado Banshee 900R

Bravado Buffalo S

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Bravado Verlierer

Canis Kamacho

Cheval Taipan

Coil Brawler

Coil Raiden

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Mamba

Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom

Declasse Tornado Custom

Declasse Tulip

Declasse Vamos

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Dewbauchee Massacro

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Dewbauchee Specter

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Enus Huntley S

Enus Paragon R

Enus Stafford

Enus Super Diamond

Enus Windsor

Gallivanter Baller LE LWB

Grotti Bestia GTS

Grotti Brioso R/A

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Grotti Furia

Grotti Itali GTO

Grotti Stinger GT

Grotti Turismo R

Grotti Visione

Hijak Ruston

Imponte Nightshade

Imponte Phoenix

Imponte Ruiner

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Invetero Coquette

Karin 190z

Karin Kuruma

Karin Sultan Classic

Lampadati Komoda

Lampadati Novak

Lampadati Tigon

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Lampadati Viseris

Maxwell Asbo

Maxwell Vagrant

Obey Rocoto

Ocelot F620

Ocelot Jackal

Ocelot Jugular

Ocelot Locust

Ocelot Penetrator

Ocelot Swinger

Ocelot XA-21

Overflod Autarch

Overflod Entity XF

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Infernus

Pegassi Monroe

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Tempesta

Pegassi Torero

Pfister 811

Pfister Comet SR

Pfister Comet

Pfister Neon

Principe Deveste Eight

Progen Emerus

Progen T20

RUNE Cheburek

Truffade Adder

Truffade Nero

Truffade Z-Type

Ubermacht SC1

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

Vapid Bullet

Vapid Chino Custom

Vapid Dominator GTX

Vapid Flash GT

Vapid Peyote Custom

Vapid Retinue

Vysser Neo

Weeny Issi Classic

In GTA Online, the vehicles and the set of locations are constant, but the location of each is randomized from two sets of 50 cars each. These locations can be easily identified with the help of a map:

The first map screenshot features 14 car locations (Image via GTALens)

Second map screenshot shows 35 more car locations (Image via GTALens)

Third map screenshot revealing the last 51 car locations (Image via GTALens)

The maps reveal the locations of the 100 vehicles, but players may need to take a good look around to discover the parked cars.

GTA Online players should be able to find these cars very easily and earn 3x the rewards in Exotic Exports from March 9, 2023, to March 16, 2023.

