5 most customizable tuner cars in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Tuner cars can be customized with numerous modifications and accessories. This group of cars was released as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update on July 20, 2021. These highly customizable vehicles can be purchased from Benny's Original Motorworks, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and Legendary Motorsport.

Due to the many customizable options, some players tend to be confused about what works best. This ranked list should help them identify some of the most customizable Tuner Cars in GTA Online.

Here are five tuner cars that GTA Online players can customize

5) ZR350

GTA Online's Annis ZR350 is a 2-door sports coupe based on the 1992-2002 Mazda RX-7.

It features a two-rotor Wankel engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox mounted on a rear-wheel drivetrain layout. It is highly customizable, with varying options in terms of engine mounts, spoilers, skirts, and specialized air coolers.

The car has a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 kph) and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000.

4) Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a 2-seater liftback coupe sports car featured in GTA Online. The car is based on the real-life 5th generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

It runs on a twin-cam inline-4 engine stacked with a pod air filter on the inlet manifold. After massive customization, it sees an increase in performance. The main customizations include tuner seats and spoiler wings.

It has a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 kph) and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000.

3) Growler

The Pfister Growler is a two-door sports tuner car based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman.

It runs on a flat-6 engine, a 7-speed gearbox, and a rear-wheel drivetrain layout. The vehicle can be customized with exclusive engine strut braces, front fenders, custom tuner seats, roll cages, and lip spoilers.

The Growler is a racing beast on the streets with a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 kph) and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,627,000.

2) Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is one of the most customizable tuner cars in GTA Online. It is based on the Subaru Impreza 22B STI.

The 2-door sports sedan car features a twin-cam 6-cylinder engine and a 5-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drive layout. Its high performance is clear to see during sharp turns and sudden acceleration. The car can be customized by adding parts such as an engine block, cam cover, strut brace, roll cages, liveries, and exclusive tuner side skirts.

The Sultan RS Classic has a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 kph) and is purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,789,000.

1) Comet S2

Based on the award-winning Porsche 992, the Pfister Comet S2 is one of the fastest and most customizable tuner cars in GTA Online.

The 2-seater sports car is powered by a flat-6 engine in the back, coupled with a 7-speed gearbox across a rear-wheel drive layout. Note that the vehicle is tail-happy and requires a smooth driving style. Braking or turning suddenly can upset the weight displacement and spin the car out of control.

This supercar has many customizations, like tuner bumpers, skirts, seats, fenders, rollcages, liveries, roof accessories, splitters, spoilers, sun strips, and wind deflectors.

The Comet S2's top speed is 123.00 mph (197.95 kph), and GTA Online players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000.

Players should invest their well-earned money in tuner cars. With moderate price ranges and greater performance than standard upgraded cars, these vehicles stand out on the city streets.

